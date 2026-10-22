Romano reveals Man Utd decision on immediately sacking Carrick as INEOS reach ‘official’ verdict

Manchester United have made an ‘official’ decision on whether to sack Michael Carrick ahead of this weekend’s game against Bournemouth, with respected reporter Fabrizio Romano also confirming four candidates who could potentially replace him.

The Red Devils are winless in seven consecutive games and suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Carrick and his team.

The situation wasn’t helped by Bruno Fernandes’ very clear criticism of Carrick after the loss in Italy, either.

Despite the pressure and outside noise, Man Utd appear to have no intention of parting ways before they play Bournemouth on Sunday.

“The situation looks complicated, very complicated at Manchester United. But this afternoon after lunchtime, the message coming to the club, the line coming to the club is this weekend is business as usual,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“This is what Manchester United are sending as a message from club sources about the situation of Michael Carrick.

“And so, after waiting some time because Manchester United had to wait some time before confirming, it’s now official that Michael Carrick will be with the press on Friday for the press conference ahead of the game against Bournemouth.

“Michael Carrick will be facing the media. Michael Carrick will have his press conference before the game and Michael Carrick will address the media in a very complicated moment for him.

“So, it’s been a a busy couple of hours at Manchester United, with internal discussions involving the directors, involving some of the players, involving also the owners. Obviously, it’s a very complicated situation.

“This defeat against Como is one of the biggest moments in a negative way for the history of Manchester United. Humiliation.

“After waiting almost 3 four hours more than usual, because usually they confirm way earlier the time and the presence of the coach for the press conference ahead of the Premier League game.

“This time they were waiting a little bit more and then confirming that Michael Carrick will address the media in press conference ahead of Manchester United game this weekend in the Premier League.

“Obviously, obviously, what does it mean for Michael Carrick, the situation is still very complicated, is still very difficult.

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Romano names four potential Carrick replacements

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that United hold considerable appeal for former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who is ready to return to management.

We understand Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate attracting significant internal support, with head of recruitment Christopher Vivell understood to be pushing his case.

Antonio Conte is another name being discussed, with some within the club believing the Italian could be a strong option if United wanted a manager capable of making an instant impact.

We have also confirmed that Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and Como head coach Cesc Fabregas are appreciated within United’s recruitment structure.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, meanwhile, is also admired by the club, but the practicalities of securing his services would make any move extremely difficult, especially mid-season.

On the prospect of who could replace Carrick, Romano added: “They want to make sure they take the right decision for the long term.”

“At the moment, the decision is not to decide basically to wait and see what happens.

“But in terms of future decision, we will see what United will believe after this game in the next days. There is also the international break coming in November [for a potential change in the dugout].

“But in any case, if Manchester United believe they have to change the coach they have to switch, they have to sack Michael Carrick, they want to make sure the next coach has to be the best option possible. And so obviously to decide in 24 hours can’t always be possible.

“Now, United internally can start reflecting more in depth about the potential future coach in case they need to change.

“Many of you have asked me about Fabian Hurzeler. I told you he has some fans at Manchester United in the board, but that’s it.

“Man United never made contact with Hurzeler. And at the moment, Fabian is completely and only focused on Brighton. So there are no contacts on going between United and Hurzeler.

“Then important to say Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, all these three names will be mentioned internally in conversations because all these three managers could be options for the Manchester United job.

“So for sure candidates to follow with completely different view with completely different skills with completely different experience.

“So it’s going to be on Man United to decide what kind of coach they want to identify if they change, if they decide to proceed. So that’s the decision of the club. But for sure this is going to be an important topic in the next days and in the next weeks.”

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