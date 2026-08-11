Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s transfer business, having revealed their priority next signing and a fresh verdict on Lewis Hall.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made four signings, having landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson.

The Red Devils have also been working on several exits to balance the books and raise funds, with the club still in the market for more recruits in the coming weeks.

As proven by the Santos and Tielemans deals, Man Utd’s overwhelming priority in this window has been to fix their midfield without Casemiro (who has left on a free transfer) and Manuel Ugarte (who has suffered a serious knee injury and would otherwise have been sold).

Therefore, it has been widely reported that the Red Devils intend to make a third midfield signing in this window, but they face being hijacked by Manchester City for a second time this window for one of their targets.

It’s currently unclear who their third midfield arrival will be, but Romano claims in his new YouTube video that they are instead “focused” on signing a new left-back.

This is understandable because Luke Shaw is currently their only natural left-back, with Patrick Dorgu more suited to playing further forward. Also, the Englishman is injury-prone and cannot be relied upon to carry Man Utd during a whole season in which they contest four competitions.

Fabrizio Romano reveals potential next Man Utd signing and Lewis Hall update

Regarding a new left-back, it is common knowledge that Newcastle United’s Hall is their leading target, but it will be difficult for them to sign the England international.

Newcastle are desperate to avoid losing another leading star, and we have reported that the Red Devils have moved to a £30m alternative while they do not fully give up hope of signing Hall.

And Romano claims Hall to Man Utd is currently “not possible” because Newcastle have “no intention” of selling him in this window.

Instead, Romano has suggested that the Red Devils are considering “important players,” including “young players who can be part of the squad” as long-term investments.

One such option is to sign Racing Santander left-back Jorge Salinas, who has also been on Barcelona’s radar this summer.

Salinas played a starring role for his current club as they earned promotion to La Liga last season, and it’s been reported that his current contract includes a release clause worth around 16 million euros.

According to Romano, Salinas is an example of a player who has been “offered” to Man Utd, though it remains to be seen whether they will proceed with a deal.