Barcelona have decided not to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal

Marcus Rashford is expected to return to Manchester United after Barcelona passed on their option of signing him permanently, while the Red Devils have confirmed the exits of six other stars.

Rashford’s future has been in doubt in recent months, with it unclear whether Barcelona will sign him permanently from Man Utd.

Last summer, Rashford joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for £26m, and he contributed 14 goals and 14 assists for the Spanish giants in all competitions this season.

This should be enough to earn a permanent stay at Barcelona, but they have shown an unwillingness to commit to the England international.

We reported at the end of last month that Hansi Flick’s side remain keen on signing Rashford, but they will only sanction a deal on their terms.

It has been reported that Barcelona are keen to negotiate another loan deal, while Man Utd have only been willing to sell Rashford permanently for £26m.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona ‘will not’ activate the clause to sign Rashford permanently.

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Marcus Rashford set for ‘return’ as Man Utd announce six player exits

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.

‘Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal.

‘Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.’

As Romano mentions, it still feels likely that Rashford will ultimately leave Man Utd this summer, but he could be forced to consider an alternative transfer. Bayern Munich and several Premier League sides have also been linked with him.

And Man Utd have announced their retained list, which confirms that Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are leaving upon the expiry of their contracts this month, with youngsters Sonny Aljofree, James Bailey and Malachi Sharpe also departing.

Regarding Rashford, Chelsea legend Joe Cole has encouraged his former side to make a move for the forward if a deal makes sense financially.

Cole told Sun Sport: “It’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation.

“Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him – he’d do a good job for Chelsea.

“He needs to keep going, Marcus, he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to.

“He’s someone Chelsea should enquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”

As it stands, Rashford will be due to report back for training at Old Trafford once his commitments with England at the World Cup are completed.

However, reports on Wednesday have revealed that another European powerhouse is now ready to meet United’s demands and step in to sign him.

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