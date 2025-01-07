Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United winger Antony’s decision on whether he will make a loan move to Greek giants Olympiacos in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has struggled to live up to lofty expectations after joining United in a high-profile £82million switch from Ajax back in 2022, with Gary Neville recently singling Antony out as one of the club’s worst-ever signings.

Now well into his third season at Old Trafford, the Brazilian has scored just five goals in the Premier League with three assists and has been limited to brief substitute appearances in the top flight under Ruben Amorim.

It’s being reported that there is a growing acceptance behind the scenes at Man Utd that Antony will never come good and that the club are looking to offload him on a temporary basis before the January window shuts.

Indeed, The Sun reported this week that Antony was being lined up for a loan move by Olympiacos, with the reigning Europa Conference League champions ‘rigourously looking’ for attacking reinforcements and providing a potential escape route for the Red Devils flop.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a move to Athens is improbable this winter as Antony does not view the Greek outfit as a ‘priority’.

“My understanding is the deal is not advancing, the deal is not concrete, the deal is not something really likely to happen in the January window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So Olympiacos, as well as many other clubs, including clubs from Spain, Italy are calling to understand the conditions of the Antony deal. But Manchester United are not willing to pay the whole salary of the player first of all. That would make no sense, obviously, for Manchester United and also my understanding is that from the player’s side, Olympiacos is not considered a priority now.

“Nothing really concrete or imminent for Antony and Olympiacos.”

READ MORE ➡️ Perfect gift for Ruben Amorim? 11 wing-back options Man Utd could sign in 2025

READ MORE ➡️ 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Antony’s agent reveals significant interest in Man Utd star

Prior to the January window opening, Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso claimed the Brazil international was attracting strong interest from a number of teams.

However, he also stressed that Old Trafford chiefs had never given any indication that they were actively looking to offload his client.

“Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January,” Junior Pedroso told GiveMeSport. “These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm that there’s concrete interest.’

“To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us. We never received this sort of communication so far. Manchester United’s management never told us that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client.

“I can say that Antony’s future is very much tied to Manchester United’s interests. If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option.

“Otherwise, Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills under the new coach Ruben Amorim.”

Only three of Antony’s 12 appearances for United in all competitions this season have come in a starting role and he has only played 84 Premier League minutes in total.

Those sorts of figures suggest that if he does not move in January, he will be gone by the time the summer rolls around – if United can find any permanent takers.

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim suffers Gyokeres signing blow / Two left-backs eyed

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s desire to sign a key target has suffered a significant blow as Real Madrid join the race, with a report claiming what the striker wants to do in the January transfer window.

Amorim is keen on signing a striker and wants to bring Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford. The United boss worked with the Sweden international at Sporting Lisbon and believes that he would solve his team’s goalscoring woes.

However, United are facing a major threat from Real Madrid for the signing of Gyokeres. Sky Germany has claimed that the Spanish giants are now watching the striker very closely, and so are Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, United hold concrete interest in Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez but luring him away from the Cherries will be difficult this month, while they also have another big-name left-back on their shortlist.

Which country will Marcus Rashford’s next club be from?