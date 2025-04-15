Manchester United will have no shortage of takers for Andre Onana this summer, with Fabrizio Romano dropping a major update on Ruben Amorim’s quest to both offload the keeper and sign a replacement – and with a divisive former Arsenal star having now been linked.

The Cameroon international has gone through some seriously patchy form since signing for Manchester United in a deal worth up to £43.8m from Inter Milan two summers ago. And having dropped several high-profile clangers since Amorim’s appointment at Old Trafford, the manager took the decision to take the player out of the limelight for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle to help the goalkeeper ‘clear his head’.

While some would say that is smart management – and not that his deputy Altay Bayindir performed much better – and maximises United’s chances of progressing to the Europa League semi-finals when they look to overcome Lyon this week after a first-leg 2-2 draw, there remains some serious question marks over Onana‘s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Indeed, after being strongly criticised after two blunders allowed the French side to claim a first leg 2-2 UEL quarter-final draw, speculation over the 29-year-old’s future has been cranked right up.

Now Romano has revealed that opportunities to SELL Onana will not be in short supply this summer, with the transfer guru also having lifted the lid on would-be replacements for the former Inter Milan stopper.

“For Andre Onana, there is interest from Saudi Pro League since he was at Inter [Milan],” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Now I can say that the interest from Saudi Pro League is still there for Andre Onana. So there are still clubs interested in the African goalkeeper, and there is still strong, strong interest. So let’s see at the end of the season what happens.

“It’s something that will not be discussed now, so it’s really early. Also, because, first of all, Onana wants to do his best for Manchester United till the end of the season. Second, United are still competing in the Europa League to try and make something special happen and maybe play Champions League football next season. So this is not the week or the moment to discuss the future of Andre Onana.

“But in terms of the summer transfer window, the interest from Saudi Arabia remains, and that could be a possibility for the goalkeeper. So, let’s follow the situation. It’s an open story, but again, full focus now on Manchester United and on changing these difficult moments for goalkeepers in general and Manchester United.”

On the prospects of signing a replacement, Romano added on Givemesport: “It depends on what happens with Onana. If he ends up leaving the club, yes, and I’d expect a young, talented goalkeeper in that case.”

Man Utd want young stars, as bizarre links to divisive Arsenal old boy emerge

Indeed, Romano’s statement that United want a young, talented goalkeeper to be brought in this summer certainly tallies with our information and with trusted journalist Ben Jacobs having confirmed at the start of last month that the likes of James Trafford of Burnley and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia are among those wanted.

In addition, Jacobs has also lifted the lid on Onana’s thoughts on leaving and with the goalkeeper still having three years left on his current contract.

United have also been credited with an interest in Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Parma stopper Zion Suzuki and Lille’s brilliant 23-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

However, according to a surprise update in The Sun, United are also considering a shock move to sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer in a deal worth up to £25m.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper will leave Southampton this summer following their instant relegation back to the Championship and with a clause allowing for his immediate departure.

Having already been linked with the likes of Leeds, Bournemouth and Newcastle, Ramsdale does not look to be short of options this summer. However, we’ve also been told Ramsdale will carefully consider his next move and does not want to be seen as a relegation specialist, having now suffered the drop three times already in his career at Bournemouth, Sheffield United and most recently Saints.

And while a move to Old Trafford would certainly be a stretch, The Sun claims Amorim is considering his signing as an instant upgrade for Onana between the sticks.

