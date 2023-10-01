Romano gives big update on claims Man Utd could replace Onana with one of Europe’s best keepers

Fabrizio Romano has played down claims that Manchester United could replace new goalkeeper Andre Onana with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak in January.

The 27-year-old signed for Man Utd from Inter Milan for £47m in July as a replacement for David de Gea, who departed the club after his contract came to an end.

Onana has made a couple of big mistakes in the early stages of this season, which has fuelled rumours that Erik ten Hag could look to bring in a replacement for him.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. This came after claims that Ten Hag ‘doubts’ the abilities of Onana.

Oblak is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. He has made 399 appearances in total for the Spanish giants, keeping 194 clean sheets and winning four major honours in the process.

Nevertheless, it seems that the rumours linking the Slovenia international with Man Utd are wide of the mark.

Romano rubbishes Oblak to Man Utd links

Romano has now emphatically refuted this story, stating that Man Utd ‘trust’ Onana and that it would ‘make no sense’ for them to sign Oblak.

“I wanted to start by clarifying some lies and fake news circulating around the goalkeeper situation at Manchester United,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“It’s obviously not been the easiest start for Andre Onana at Old Trafford, but we know it can sometimes take time for a player at a new club, in a new country, so it’s important to give him some time.

“There have also been some rumours about Man United and Jan Oblak, with speculation that the Atletico Madrid ‘keeper could be a target for the Red Devils, but I can confirm that this is completely fake.

“There is nothing at all between United and Oblak, they invested big money in Onana and they trust him. The United ‘keeper for the present and future will be Onana, and with Oblak there are no conversations at all, on the player side or club side.

“It would make no sense for United to be pursuing this deal at this stage.”

