Manchester United have reportedly offered a contract worth €10million to Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, whose future remains uncertain.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a star in head coach Xavi’s current team, as well as for the future of the club. Following his breakthrough at the end of the 2019/20 last season, he now plays regularly.

In fact, Araujo has racked up 64 appearances since then, including 17 in La Liga this season.

The Uruguay international’s performances have subsequently attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Indeed, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are supposedly the top Premier League suitors for Araujo.

Liverpool have reportedly made their move for Araujo. They have also apparently offered rising Barcelona midfield star Gavi, 17, a contract worth €10million (£8million).

And according to Spanish journalist Dario Montero on El Chiringuito (via Sport Witness), United have offered the same amount to Araujo.

Following his rise, Barcelona have made tying him to a new contract a major priority.

Araujo’s current deal expires at the end of next season and no concrete signs have so far emerged of any extension.

Barca manager Xavi said recently of the situation: “Araujo’s contract extension is one of the priorities. We definitely want to extend his contract as soon as possible.

“Araujo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room.”

Liverpool currently have a wealth of centre-back options at their disposal. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are Jurgen Klopp’s current favoured pairing, but Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are also competing for minutes.

United, meanwhile, are after Araujo as a potential new long-term option with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane both 28.

Chelsea competing for Araujo

While Man Utd and Liverpool have interest in Araujo, Chelsea are also reportedly looking at a deal for him.

The Blues are facing major changes in defence unless they can tie Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta to new contracts.

Should all three leave at the end of the season, Chelsea will need a top new recruit at centre-back.

While Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is a long-term target, Araujo has recently emerged on their radar.