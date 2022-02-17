Manchester United officials will be buoyed by reports that Barcelona are struggling to secure one of Xavi’s most reliable players, Ronald Araujo.

Barca are understood to be getting nowhere in there attempts to secure the talented Uruguayan to a new deal at the Camp Nou. The 22-year-old will have just 12 months remaining on his contract in the summer. It means Xavi will most probably be asked to sell the centre-back in the summer if he does not agree to a new deal.

Araujo has quickly developed into a critical cog in the Barcelona machine. He broke into the first-team in 2019 and has since become a mainstay in Xavi’s XI’s this season.

In fact he has made 26 appearances this season, but is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury last time out. Barcelona have confirmed that the defender “pulled the soleus muscle in his left leg” against Espanyol on Sunday.

Araujo was replaced by Eric Garcia at half-time – a man he has been keeping out of the team.

United, according to Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet Sport), state Man Utd are ready to pounce for Araujo.

Barca are well aware of the situation and Xavi is desperate to tie down the talented defender.

“Araujo’s contract extension is one of the priorities. We definitely want to extend his contract as soon as possible. Araujo is giving us a lot. And he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room,” Xavi told reporters earlier this month.

Jude Bellingham responds to Man Utd links Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has responded to links with Man Utd, as Liverpool also keep tabs on him

But according to The Athletic, Araujo is seeking a “significant increase” in his salary. Araujo wants to be on a level footing with some of the established youngsters in the squad.

His current wage of £16,000 a week is one of the lowest paid players in the first team, despite his increasing importance to the side.

Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag? Which coach looks the best option for Manchester United?

Araujo could make 10x more away from Barca

Araujo’s representatives want him placing on a similar pay scale to the likes of fellow young stars Garcia, Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Fati penned a new deal in October. But he was offered “more than double” the salary he earns in Catalonia by other European clubs.

And Barca face the prospect of that happening again, as the two parties “remain apart” in negotiations.

So far Araujo has turned down all offers from Barca and he wants his terms “significantly improved”.

Barca though have financial issues and have seen LaLiga cut their salary cap.

United, who are thought to be looking for a centre-back, are ready to make an offer.

In fact, it’s reported the Red Devils have already let it be known a salary offer of ‘€10m net per year’ would be on offer, as per El Chiringuito.

That roughly equates to a net wage of £162,000-a-week – more than 10 times his current wages.

READ MORE: Rangnick wowed by speedy Man Utd loanee and hands star major role for next season – report