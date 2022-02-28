Ronaldo future at Man Utd in ‘major’ doubt with surprise Rangnick action explained

Cristiano Ronaldo could be pushed before he jumps after a report revealed Ralf Rangnick’s patience with the Man Utd striker is ‘wearing thin’.

The Portuguese icon, 37, has come back down to earth after a lightning quick start to his second stint at Old Trafford. Ronaldo bagged a brace on his re-debut versus Newcastle and notched several critical goals to help United secure qualification from the Champions League group stage.

However, United’s form quickly dipped under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, leading to a change in the managerial hot-seat.

Ronaldo’s form has continued its rapid decline since Rangnick took charge. After again failing to score at the weekend against Watford, Ronaldo has now notched just one goal in his last 10 matches.

He recently hinted his insatiable desire for trophies and individual accolades could lead to a parting of the ways with United when speaking to DAZN. The Red Devils are on course to go five straight seasons without silverware if they don’t win the Champions League.

Now, a report from the Manchester Evening News has cast further doubt as to whether Ronaldo’s contract will be seen out in full. His deal expires in 2023, though the club hold an option for a further 12 months.

Rangnick losing faith in Ronaldo

The outlet claim interim boss Rangnick has ‘major reservations’ Ronaldo is the right man to spearhead United’s frontline next season.

While Rangnick may not be the club’s manager beyond the summer, he will be working behind the scenes in a consultancy role.

Furthermore, the outlet claims Rangnick’s patience with Ronaldo’s lack of goals return is ‘wearing thin’.

One might expect that to manifest itself in the form of a stint on the bench. Indeed, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently dropped the off-form Romelu Lukaku for successive high profile matches in the Champions League and EFL Cup final.

However, Rangnick has thus far avoided that route due to a lack of belief in the alternative options.

Edinson Cavani continues to miss time through a groin injury. Even when fit, the usually dependable Uruguayan has only notched two goals all season.

Marcus Rashford appears to be enduring a crisis in confidence, while Mason Greenwood may never play for the club again.

Anthony Martial was loaned out to Sevilla, with only Anthony Elanga a reliable source of goals at present. However, the youngster plays predominantly as a winger and Rangnick sees no reason to change his position as yet.

Rangnick’s influence over United matters will extend beyond just his managerial spell this season. As such, and unless Ronaldo rediscovers his form, the 37-year-old could quickly become the elephant in the room.

Rangnick hot on £84m successor

Meanwhile, Rangnick thinks Napoli striker Victor Osimhen can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo, according to a report.

According to Napoli expert and journalist Ciro Venerato (via Sport Witness), Man Utd have already tested the water over a deal for 23-year-old Nigerian.

In fact, Rangnick supposedly believes that the Napoli hitman can be the ideal long-term solution up front for United.

However, the Red Devils will have to pay Napoli’s valuation of €100million (£84million). Indeed, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis will not let his star man leave for anything less.

Meanwhile, Napoli are looking towards Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca as a solution if they lose Osimhen.

