Ronaldo shocked at Man Utd state, as squad question Solskjaer on two issues

A damning report has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is in disbelief at the current state of Manchester United, while members of their squad are beginning to question two curious Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decisions.

It’s fair to say the current Manchester United season hasn’t played out as many had expected. The Red Devils splashed the cash when signing three world class superstars in the summer. But despite the arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, United appear to have regressed.

Indeed, United are already out of the League Cup, and but for Ronaldo’s heroics, would be in a hole in the Champions League group stage.

Their indifferent form has seen them win just one of their last six in the league. The defeats to nil against Liverpool and Manchester City were particular sore spots.

Now, a damning report from the Daily Mail has revealed Ronaldo’s disbelief at how far the club have fallen.

They state the Portuguese hitman was ‘well aware’ that ‘times had changed’ since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. However, he is reportedly ‘shocked at just how far standards have slipped.’

Ronaldo’s frustrations have been there for all to see in recent weeks. He was booked for kicking out at Curtis Jones against Liverpool, and received another yellow card versus Manchester City when lunging at Kevin de Bruyne in the game’s dying embers.

But per the report, Ronaldo is not alone in his dismay. The article insists several members of the playing squad are unhappy with Solskjaer’s perceived favouritism to certain players.

Harry Maguire is specifically stated, with the centre-half remaining a guaranteed pick despite suspect form.

Additionally, Solskjaer’s reluctance to give Donny Van de Beek and Jesse Lingard more opportunities is also causing consternation within the camp.

The Mail state the Dutchman’s teammates don’t understand why the midfielder hasn’t been given a chance to shine. What’s more, the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay in the position he plays haven’t set the world alight.

Pundit makes curious Ronaldo, Thiago comparison

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo should not be a regular for Manchester United and should only be picked for certain games, according to former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer.

The former Republic of Ireland man also feels Ronaldo’s situation at Old Trafford also compares to Thiago Alcantara’s at Liverpool.

Indeed, McAteer thinks, like Jurgen Klopp does with Thiago, that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should only use Ronaldo in certain games.

“Fabinho should be a starter every week, not so much with Thiago,” McAteer told LFC TV.

“I see him a bit like the Ronaldo situation at Manchester United. For me he’s a player you look at and only pick for certain games.”

