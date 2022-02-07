The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has been termed a ‘real disaster’, and a report has indicated the Portuguese will jump before he is pushed.

From an individual standpoint, Ronaldo’s return can thus far be deemed a moderate success. The 37-year-old has 14 goals and three assists to his name across 25 matches in all competitions. Ronaldo has also been responsible for several last-gasp winners.

However, from a team perspective, United are in the same familiar mess that has engulfed them in the post-Ferguson era.

The club have an interim manager at the helm and their lone hopes of silverware this season rest in the Champions League.

Qualification to next season’s competition is also looking a struggle amid a four-way scrap with West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Recent reports indicated Ronaldo could be bound for PSG in a remarkable swap that would send Mauricio Pochettino the other way.

Pochettino is being earmarked for the permanent manager’s job in the summer when Ralf Rangnick moves upstairs.

Ronaldo pushing for Man Utd exit?

Now, a report from the Spanish press (as cited by Caught Offside), has sensationally claimed Ronaldo is actively looking for a way out.

They state Ronaldo is ‘living a real ordeal’ at Old Trafford. Furthermore, the latest act in his storied career is described as turning into a ‘real disaster’.

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to leave Manchester United unless Zidane becomes manager Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave Manchester United unless former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane appointed

As such, the centre-forward has reportedly asked agent Jorge Mendes to ‘activate his departure’. What’s more, Rangnick – who will move into a consultancy role advising the club’s direction in the summer – has reportedly been tasked with leading the revolution.

The outlet state that will manifest itself by way of moving out several of the locker room’s ‘heavyweights’. Ronaldo is understood to see the writing on the wall, and will jump before he’s pushed.

Given his age and salary, only two elite clubs are likely to be in the frame – PSG and Real Madrid.

PSG are poised to lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer with talk of a Real Madrid deal already agreed. That could open the door to a Lionel Messi-Ronaldo-Neymar front three in Paris, though Real is deemed his likeliest destination.

Los Blancos remember Ronaldo’s contribution in the past well. He is arguably their greatest ever player, and Real president Florentino Perez is deemed ‘attentive’ to the opportunity.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the claim Ronaldo has acknowledged he would no longer be the shining star he once was. As such, he would reportedly be willing to accept more of a squad role back at Real – something that could smooth negotiations.

Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2023, though United hold an option for a further 12 months.

“That made the difference” – Failed Man Utd transfer explained

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria has explained why a January transfer to Manchester United failed to materialise despite Rangnick personally intervening.

Zakaria represented an excellent opportunity for Man Utd to bolster their midfield last month. The Swiss international, 25, had entered the last six months of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sport Witness state interim Red Devils boss Rangnick personally held talks with the combative midfielder’s agent in mid-January. However, Juventus would ultimately win the race, and their interest was so strong that they signed Zakaria in January outright.

Now, speaking to Swiss outlet La Tribune de Genève (via Sport Witness), Zakaria shed light on why Juventus’ transfer rivals failed with their pursuits.

When asked why he chose Juventus when the likes of Man Utd were showing strong interest, Zakaria explained: “Because Juventus are the club that showed the most desire to sign me.

“There is something to do with the feeling too. You can feel the way people talk to you, the interest people have in you.

“Other clubs that approached me were more reserved. With Juve, there was an immediate real interest in me, with concrete things from the outset. It’s pleasant, rewarding, and that made the difference.”

