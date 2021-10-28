,Cristiano Ronaldo’s stance on reports that Manchester United are considering sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has emerged in what appears to be a surprise boost for the under-fire Norwegian.

Solskjaer is under more scrutiny than ever before in the Man Utd hotseat. A 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool has marked a low point in his reign. It came after a hefty loss to Leicester the previous weekend, too. Indeed, a failure to win in five Premier League games now means United are eight points off leaders Chelsea.

Questions are now being asked of Solskjaer both from within and outside the club. United officials have long pledged their faith in him, but the Liverpool result is believed to have softened their stance.

And with a tricky run of fixtures is coming up, it has led to claims that he may only have three games to save his job.

With that in mind, a report on Wednesday revealed exactly how they would have to pay to dispose of Solskjaer’s services.

Whether he out-lasts this current bleak run and turns it around remains to be seen. However, amid reports that Solskjaer has ‘lost the dressing room’ at Old Trafford, he does face a big battle to turn it around.

Nonetheless, those hopes have seemingly been given a timely lift amid a claim in the Manchester Evening News. They state that, amid the current struggles, Ronaldo is actively getting behind Solskjaer. Indeed, they state the Portuguese superstar is encouraging his Manchester United teammates to do the same.

Furthermore, they write that Ronaldo is actively urging the dressing room to stand up and show Solskjaer support. They state he’s reportedly advising players to not down tools, irrespective of what they thought of Solskjaer’s tactics, until an eventual change of manager.

However, it does seem likely that Solskjaer will remain in charge for now at least.

TEAMtalk’s information on Monday was that United were in no rush to fire Solskjaer. Furthernore, Fabrizio Romano has stated the former United striker will stay in situ.

As such, Solskjaer will take charge against Tottenham on Saturday having seemingly been given a stay of execution.

In addition, the club’s owners, the Glazers, still appear behind Solskjaer – for now at least – for two reasons.

Firstly, they still currently intend to stand behind Solskjaer until the end of the season.

Secondly, the club does not currently have a succession plan in place were the axe to fall on Solskjaer.

Conte doubts emerge for Man Utd

Indeed, high-ranking officials at United, including managing director Richard Arnold and iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, are still behind the Solskjaer regime.

Furthermore, nobody at the club was considering axing Solskjaer prior to Sunday’s shambolic defeat. That defeat obviously raised seriously questions over his future. However, there is unlikely to be any sort of knee-jerk reaction to that seismic loss.

That said, the MEN claims some at the club doubt whether Antonio Conte would be the right fit. They state that the powers that be at Old Trafford are uncertain the Italian is the right man at this time.

And despite Conte indicating his willingness to move to Old Trafford were the opportunity to arise, he looks unlikely to be under consideration.

Indeed, reports on Wednesday indicate that Mauricio Pochettino remains the only contender they would consider to step in.

Pochettino was in fact United’s ‘original’ plan to succeed Solskjaer back in 2019. As such, the Norwegian was initially intended to act as a ‘bridge’ between Jose Mourinho and Pochettino.

However, United’s famous Champions League comeback victory over PSG in 2019 prompted Solskjaer’s permanent appointment. Pochettino has since taken the reins in Paris.

Now though it’s claimed Pochettino could be under consideration again were results to not improve. But at no time soon does it appear that Conte is being considered.

