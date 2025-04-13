Roy Keane was left stunned by Diogo Dalot after he aided a Newcastle United goal against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle condemned Man Utd to their 14th Premier League defeat of the season with a dominant 4-1 win at St James’. Ruben Amorim’s side were pegged back by a last-minute equaliser against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, and Newcastle piled more misery on them.

Sandro Tonali volleyed in for the home side in the 24th minute after being brilliantly set up by Alexander Isak. Alejandro Garnacho equalised for Man Utd by finishing off a swift counter attack with a composed finish, which saw the two sides go into the break on level terms.

But Newcastle quickly restored their lead after the interval when Tino Livramento breezed past Dalot before picking out Jacob Murphy at the back post, who set up Harvey Barnes for a simple finish.

Barnes netted his second in the 64th minute when he pounced on a Noussair Mazraoui slip before smashing the ball into the top corner.

Things went from bad to worse for Man Utd when Altay Bayindir – in for the dropped Andre Onana – made a mistake of his own. His chipped pass was intercepted by Joelinton and this allowed Bruno Guimaraes to score Newcastle’s fourth and final goal.

On Sky Sports‘ post-match coverage, Keane could not believe the poor defending Dalot was guilty of in the build up to Newcastle’s second goal. Livramento went past the Portuguese as if he was not there. It even looked as though Dalot was showing Livramento to run past him down the wing before putting a dangerous ball into the box.

“You’ve got your experienced right-back… he just runs by him,” Keane said. “He doesn’t even grab him, he doesn’t try and tackle him, [he] just gives up on it.

“He’s got him where he wants him. If anything he helps him, he helps him. He shows him to go outside him. Look at this…

“I can’t believe that defending. We praise Dalot for going forward, part of being a defender is obviously, be hard to beat. That’s not hard to beat.”

Fellow pundit Les Ferdinand added: “With someone of his experience, that’s too easy. There’s nothing, he doesn’t [have to] do a stepover or anything. That’s too easy.”

The result means this season will now be United’s worst in the Premier League era, as the highest points tally they can reach is 56. Their previous lowest points total was 58 in the 2021-22 campaign.

Newcastle have also now completed the league double over the Red Devils for the first time since 1931.

United’s season is riding on the second leg of their Europa League tie with Lyon. Winning the competition and qualifying for next season’s Champions League would go a long way in helping Amorim land his top targets this summer.

Meanwhile, United chiefs are reportedly preparing nine departures in order to give Amorim a huge £200million summer budget.

Separate reports claim United have put striker Rasmus Hojlund on the market amid his poor season.

United have set a loss-making price tag for the Dane, too.

