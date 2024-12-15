Roy Keane calls on Marcus Rashford to leave Man Utd after brutal Ruben Amorim snub

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has suggested Marcus Rashford may need to leave Old Trafford to resurrect his career, after he was dropped from the squad by Ruben Amorim.

Amorim omitted both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the squad in the Red Devils’ dramatic 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The manager said the decision wasn’t due to injuries and as we exclusively revealed, Man Utd are ready to listen to bids for Rashford next month.

Speaking before the game, Sky Sports pundit Keane admitted it will be a major ‘setback’ for Rashford to be left out of the Manchester derby.

“It will be a big talking point because they have been involved in all the other games. He’s obviously seen something he doesn’t like and he’s had a look at it, he’s a new manager,” Keane said.

“They’ve probably had a clean slate since he came in but he obviously doesn’t like what he’s seen. Whatever about the on-field performances, he’s on about looking at their attitude and training, the way they speak to staff, work rate etc.

“So to leave them out of the squad is a big call but for us who have watched United recently there is also not that big a surprise because both players have been poor and he’s perhaps said ‘enough’s enough’. We will also see how they react to this big disappointment to be left out of a squad in a big game.

“But a big call from the manager, but I have to say he’s putting a marker down to these players and it’s how they react to it.” When asked about Rashford’s reaction by Micah Richards, Keane added: “You hope he is disappointed because a derby should mean as much to a local player as much as anybody.

“It will be a setback for him but we have seen it coming. We have been speaking about Marcus Rashford for a year or two, attitude and off the field stuff.”

Keane: ‘Quality is not enough’

Keane believes that the writing may be on the wall for Rashford’s Man Utd career. Despite scoring a few goals, he’s been largely disappointing this season and it’s no surprise to see him out of Amorim’s starting XI.

The pundit added that he thinks that it could be ‘good’ for Rashford and the Red Devils to ‘part ways.’

“Obviously a couple of issues going on, the other night in Europe when he came off, his body language on the bench. All these little signals, remember you have a new manager, new staff who have come into the club.

“They will be picking up on all that stuff. Clearly he said he’s been looking at it and he’s not happy with it. He’s the manager…big call. Quality is not enough, we have discussed this many times.

“Quality in terms of picking moments in the game – which he’s not even been great at recently. It might be an end to him, let’s not be writing him off, he’s just been left out of this squad but it doesn’t look good for him.

“I think ultimately, I think there’s been talk over the last few months, I feel probably a move for Marcus definitely would suit the player, a new challenge for him.

“He’s been at the club a long time, he’s done well for the club but over the last year or two, at a big club if your attitude is not quite right and his certainly hasn’t been great recently, sometimes I think it is good to part ways.”

