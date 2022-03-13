Roy Keane believes Cristiano Ronaldo looked ‘angry and upset’ during Manchester United’s battling win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Ronaldo became the highest ever scorer in the men’s game as he took his goal tally to 807 with a brilliant hat-trick in the see-saw 3-2 Premier League victory over Antonio Conte’s men at Old Trafford.

It was also the Portugal international’s 59th career hat-trick and the perfect way to silence his critics.

Ronaldo missed the 4-1 hammering at Manchester City last weekend with a hip injury and decided to head home to Portugal.

However, it’s claimed he didn’t let United know of his intention to return home. That left interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the dark, although there were reports he’d been dropped for the derby anyway.

And United legend Keane felt the forward was playing with ‘anger’ as he put Tottenham to the sword.

He told Sky Sports: “Ronaldo stepped up to the plate. He looked angry today, a lot of aggression in his play today.

“Whatever’s gone on in the last week, he’s been upset with something but he showed today what we’ve seen over the years.

“The guy is a genius, he’s brilliant, the goals today were fantastic.

“He brings so much to this team, why people think Ronaldo can’t play every week or he can’t bring value…

Ronaldo just wanted it more

“He was angry today, he did not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench.

“Today we saw him aggressive, angry Ronaldo who is upset because he’s one of the greatest to play the game and he wants to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We saw that today, that aggression and desire to score a goal, particularly with the winner. He wanted it more than anybody else and that’s why the guy deserves huge credit.

“It was good to see him upset and angry.”

