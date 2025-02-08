Roy Keane has voiced his major concerns that Marcus Rashford will not get what he wants out of his Aston Villa loan spell, which came as a surprise – while the outspoken pundit has also delivered his verdict on an exit-linked player who stayed at Manchester United.

Rashford recently joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season, despite previously exploring a move abroad. Talks were held with AC Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. Ultimately, though, he stuck in the Premier League.

It’s the first time Rashford will have played for any club other than Man Utd. But the writing was on the wall after Ruben Amorim kept leaving him out of his matchday squads.

And Keane is not surprised Rashford has now had to leave his boyhood club – but he is surprised about where he has ended up.

“It is sad but has been on the cards the last year or two. Clearly they didn’t get on,” Keane told ITV during coverage of United’s FA Cup fourth round win over Leicester City on Friday night.

“The strange thing is I thought he’d go abroad for a new adventure, but to go to Villa surprised me. If he has lost the hunger at United, how is he going to get it at Aston Villa?”

To play devil’s advocate, Rashford has joined a club higher up in the table than United. Villa are pushing for European qualification again this season and it could be energising to be a part of that for Rashford. But time will tell.

Another player who could have left United this winter was Alejandro Garnacho. Chelsea and Napoli were interested in the winger, who could have been sold for big profit.

However, Garnacho seems to have won over Amorim. He came on at half-time of the win over Leicester, when United were losing 1-0.

But Keane believes an impact-sub role is all Garnacho can be trusted with at this moment in time.

“I think it suits him when it comes off the bench; I don’t think you can trust him when he starts,” Keane added.

“But when he comes off the bench and you’re gambling and the team is stretched, that’s when he comes into his own.

“They put Leicester on the backfoot and the subs came on. That’s what Garnacho does well. The first half they were going sideways and sideways. He came on and tested them.”

