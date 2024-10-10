Roy Keane ‘disgusted’ by actions of Man Utd star who’s way off Man City, Arsenal level

Roy Keane has slammed Christian Eriksen for admitting that Manchester United showed nowhere near enough fight during the 1-1 draw with FC Twente last month.

Man Utd’s Europa League campaign got off to a disappointing start as they squandered the lead when Erik ten Hag’s boyhood club Twente travelled to Old Trafford on September 25. Eriksen had given the Red Devils the lead in the 35th minute with an excellent curling right-footed strike.

But it was also Eriksen who ended up costing Man Utd the win, as he failed to check his surroundings properly and gave away possession in the build up to Sam Lammers’ equaliser for Twente.

After the game, the midfielder admitted that Twente ‘wanted it more’.

“I think we are mostly disappointed as a team,” he said. “I think, obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough.

“Also in the changing room they looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.”

During an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, former Man Utd captain Keane criticised Eriksen for his comments and claimed that the Dane is not good enough to help his team catch up with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

“Eriksen’s an experienced internationally player, vastly experienced,” the pundit said. “He’s back in the United team the last few weeks because the manager says he’s doing really well in training.

“Eriksen’s not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City – absolutely not.

“So he’s coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago and he actually said [Twente wanted it more].

“Even if you feel that and it hasn’t happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don’t say it do you, you fool.

“Someone should get a grip of him and say, ‘Why are you sending messages about us for?'”

The former midfielder added: “I would be disgusted if I came in after a game and I felt another team wanted it more than us.

“You try to make sure that doesn’t even cross anyone’s mind.

“The pressure, the expectation, enjoy all of that stuff. We didn’t win every week, there was times when we won nothing, obviously. But you’d embrace that Man Utd badge, the history.”

Keane could get Man Utd wish

Keane may be pleased to hear that Man Utd are actively working to find Eriksen’s potential replacement in midfield.

On October 1, TEAMtalk revealed that Man Utd are preparing to move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton next summer.

Old Trafford chiefs believe Wharton can form part of their midfield for years to come alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Although, Man Utd will have to spend big to prise the 20-year-old rising star away from Palace.

The fact Palace rejected bids from Newcastle United worth up to £70million (€83.6m / $91.3m) for Marc Guehi in the summer showed that they will not be pushed around, and Wharton will command a similarly big fee.

Man Utd round-up: Ten Hag sack cost, Maguire exclusive

Meanwhile, Man Utd will reportedly have to pay Ten Hag £14m (€16.7m / $18.3m) if they sack the Dutchman in the near future.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd chiefs Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth have opted to stick with Ten Hag for now, after being given such power by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But if results do not improve after the international break, then the 54-year-old will be axed. That £14m figure will put Man Utd closer to their profit and sustainability limit, however.

Thomas Tuchel is the leading candidate to take over, while Gareth Southgate has ruled himself out of the running as he wants to take a break.

While Ten Hag could end up leaving Man Utd, defender Harry Maguire is in line to receive a new contract.

But TEAMtalk can reveal that Maguire’s new deal will only be finalised if he agrees to be a backup centre-half for the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Should no new contract materialise, then long-term admirers West Ham United are likely to reignite their pursuit of Maguire. They would love the opportunity to snap him up for a reduced price, or potentially even on a free transfer.