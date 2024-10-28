Manchester United legend Roy Keane has aimed an apparent dig at the club’s players after the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Sunday’s 2-1 loss at West Ham was the final straw for the Man Utd boss, with the Dutchman given his marching orders less than 24 hours later.

Ten Hag spent two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford but now the Red Devils are looking to find a replacement for the 54-year-old, with club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy set to take interim charge of the team.

The former Ajax boss, who won a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup during his time in charge, leaves United 14th in the Premier League. While Ten Hag’s spell was, somewhat, underwhelming, he lost his job – but the players are still in tow.

And that message has been relayed by club icon Keane, who said back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge in 2020 that these United players would cost the Norwegian his job.

Four years ago, after a 6-1 loss to Tottenham, the former midfielder said: “I’ve been saying it for the last 12 months, year and a half. Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful. You all have bad days in football, but some of the players were a disgrace to the Man United badge.

“There are too many bluffers, and ultimately these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there, they threw the previous manager [Jose Mourinho] under the bus, and they will do the same to Ole.”

Solskjaer was sacked a year later and now Keane has echoed a similar sentiment following Ten Hag’s dismissal, with some of the players still in situ at Old Trafford in 2024.

Alongside a photo of a stern-looking Keane, the Irishman wrote in an Instagram post: “In good teams, coaches hold players accountable. In great teams, players hold players accountable.”

Man Utd target Amorim

Hours after Ten Hag’s sacking, United are reportedly trying to secure the services of Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old is said to be ‘open’ to replacing the Dutchman at Old Trafford and United are ready to pay his €10m (£8.3m, $10.8m) release clause in his contract.

Reports in Portugal suggest that could be as high as €20m (£16.6m, $21.6m) but either way, the Red Devils see the Portuguese as their top target.

TEAMtalk understands there are four other names on their managerial shortlist, however.

If they are unable to lure Amorim – who was previously linked with Liverpool and West Ham – to United, they may look to other Premier League managers.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe are also up for consideration, as is ex-Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. Current national team manager Julian Nagelsmann is also on their list of targets.

United will hope that their next manager is one who returns the club to its former glory but that is a big ask right now.

Man Utd look to Sporting Lisbon again?

Amid United’s efforts to try and offload £86m (€103m, $111.5m) flop Antony, the Premier League outfit have been linked with a move for Sporting winger Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old has broken into Sporting’s first team this season and according to reports, United have sent scouts to see the teenager in action.

The youngster has a release clause of €100m (£83.3m / $108.3m) in his Sporting contract and sources reportedly believe he will be their next big-money sale.

Elsewhere, United are said to be in a race with bitter rivals Liverpool to sign Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic.

The 22-year-old has been identified as a possible replacement for Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Red Devils may try and gate crash that bid.

Finally, former United target and FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been linked with a transfer to Manchester City and Barcelona.