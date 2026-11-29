Manchester United legend Roy Keane fears there “doesn’t seem to be a way out” for the club, for whom 4-0 defeats have become “a normal weekend.”

United were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday. They set an unwanted record of being the first side in Premier League history to conceded two goals in six consecutive halves of football – before stretching that to seven in the second half.

It’s the second 4-0 loss at the club in the last two league games, following a drubbing by Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge.

United remain 19th in the Premier League and now have the worst defence in Europe’s top-five leagues across competitions.

Club legend Keane fears for the club, stating on Sky Sports: “I’m not sure what to make of it anymore. A 4-0 at home defeat just seems like a normal weekend now.

“Clearly the team are struggling to deal with the pressure of playing for Man United, you’re constantly giving up so many chances and giving away so many goals. You’re just making it so much harder for yourself.

“My worry is, I actually have a bit of sympathy for this group of players now, there doesn’t seem to be a way out for them.

“The manager has been in there a week or so… they’re not even doing the basics right. And if you’re not doing the basics right at this level, particularly in the [Premier League] when teams are strong – we can be critical of United of course but we have to give credit to Brentford, they’ve been having a brilliant season and a great result for them.

“But from United’s point of view, just when you sit here saying it can’t get any worse, then it does.”

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Man Utd legends fearing the worst

Keane is not the only United legend to recently detail his angst at the current United situation.

Rio Ferdinand was not pleased with the Red Devils following the game, with a series of posts on X signalling his feelings.

His main criticism was with the physical performance of the United side.

He said: ‘Every team looks quicker and stronger than us… lack of mobility is worrying!’

In another post, Ferdinand said: ‘We are too easy to play against Brentford be coming of the pitch and saying never had it so good. Never had so much time in possession! Transitions!!!!!!!!!!!! #mufc.’