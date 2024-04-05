Roy Keane tells Man Utd forward he needs a ‘kick up the backside’ amid ‘lack of effort’ accusations

Roy Keane has said that someone at Manchester United should give Marcus Rashford “a good old fashioned kick up the a***” amid the forward’s poor form.

The 26-year-old scored a fantastic 30 goals in all competitions last season but he has failed to replicate that this term, leading to frustration among Red Devils fans.

Rashford has only managed to find the net seven times in the Premier League so far this season and that has led to questions over whether he should keep his place in the England squad.

There have also been rumours that the forward is unhappy and he has been accused of having a ‘lack of effort’ in recent games.

Reports have suggested that and could leave the club this summer, too, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and others.

READ MORE: Man Utd gobsmacked as Liverpool prepare to match ‘bargain’ clause of key Dan Ashworth target

Erik ten Hag has kept Rashford in his starting XI throughout the campaign as there is no doubt that he is a world-class player when in form.

Man Utd fans will hope that he can have a strong end to the season – with Champions League football and an FA Cup still to play for.

‘Something amiss’ with Marcus Rashford

Keane shared his thoughts on Rashford on the Stick to Football podcast – saying there is something not quite right with the attacker at the moment.

“There’s no question mark about Rashford’s ability. He’s outstanding – but there’s something amiss with him,” Keane said.

“We’ve had these conversations every few months – a player can have an off-spell or a dip, but he’s certainly not enjoying his football.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about him, but you look at him and there’s something amiss.”

READ MORE: Man Utd ecstatic as £51m Chelsea, Tottenham attacker target ‘likes’ what Ratcliffe can offer

Keane then wondered if the people around Rashford such as family members, teammates or even manager Ten Hag is giving him tough love that is needed.

Given the experienced stars who have won major trophies in the Man Utd dressing room, he thinks that one of them should step up and demand more from Rashford – something he would have done with various players during his time as captain at Old Trafford.

“Who is giving him an old-fashioned kick up the a*** and saying ‘Come on, we need more from you?’ If you want to be this leader, and you’re on the big contracts, then there is that responsibility.

“I don’t think that is happening, I don’t think there is anybody on his case.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd to fork out record-shattering bid for Real Madrid forward as Ratcliffe completely kills Liverpool dream