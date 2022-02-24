Roy Keane names no-nonsense manager Man Utd should appoint to rattle Klopp and Guardiola

Roy Keane wants Man Utd to be ruthless in the summer when conducting their manager search, and explained why Diego Simeone is an ideal fit.

Man Utd are expected to appoint a permanent manager in the summer with Ralf Rangnick moving up stairs for a two-year stint. Of course, the German could yet do enough to land the gig on a permanent basis. However, even a deep run into the Champions League and securing fourth spot might not be enough to convince.

The likes of Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are never far away from the conversation. However, both those managers are under contract at Ajax and PSG respectively until the summer of 2023.

Regardless, Roy Keane has demanded Man Utd be ruthless in the summer and get the right man – irrespective of how much it costs in compensation and salary.

Speaking to the Mirror, Keane said: “You go and get the manager you want. You should go and get the right manager you think is right for your club.

“People say ‘oh, somebody’s tied up with a club’. But if you really want a manager – and that’s what it’s like when you really want a player – you go and get him.

“Never mind making excuses saying he’s not available for two years. You pay fortunes for players, so why not a manager?

“I don’t care who’s under contract; if you think he’s the right manager for Manchester United, well you go and get him.

“You go and pay the money whoever it might be. They’ve got to go and get the right manager.”

Exactly who the “right manager” is for Man Utd is open to debate. But in Keane’s eyes, his former club can’t go wrong with Atletico Madrid firebrand Diego Simeone.

‘Simeone won’t mess around’ – Roy Keane

The enigmatic Argentine has become known for whipping the crowd into a frenzy and his incredible powers of player motivation.

Atletico have continued to overachieve under his guidance, winning eight major honours including two La Liga titles. They also reached two Champions League finals, losing on each occasion to Real Madrid.

Those achievements are all the more impressive considering they came mainly when Real and Barcelona were at their peak.

Simeone has got under the skin of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the past and dumped the Reds out of the Champions League when reigning champions in 2020.

His counter-attacking style of play could also cause problems for Pep Guardiola at Man City. Indeed, Tottenham’s 3-2 victory last weekend again showed City’s vulnerability to that type of approach.

Keane namechecked Simeone as having the right character for United and pointed to his hard-line approach with the players as something the Red Devils could benefit from.

“Maybe Simeone, he’s the right kind of character,” continued Keane.

“He’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them. Simeone, go and get him, he’s a big character.

“He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality. He doesn’t mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work.

“It can soon change. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager.

“If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart.”

