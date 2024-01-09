Roy Keane names ‘dreaded’ Man Utd topic that will cause Ten Hag sack in ‘next few months’

Roy Keane does not believe Erik ten Hag is building a project to last as Manchester United manager, despite the boss explaining his excitement about their new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It has been a challenging second season for Ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout. There have been some bad results that would make it not too surprising if the Dutchman was to lose his job, especially as Ratcliffe prepares to take control of the football side of the Man Utd business.

Man Utd last put together two consecutive wins in November. After beating Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday night, they have the chance to put that right against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

But the 2-0 win against a League One team, with a goal by Diogo Dalot and a penalty from Bruno Fernandes, has done little to reassure some Ten Hag sceptics.

For example, Keane has denied seeing any sign of the DNA that Ten Hag is trying to make his team express on Monday.

The former Man Utd captain told ITV: “No, not really. I think that’s the problem with United, you know what you’re going to get when you turn up.

“The manager there mentions the ‘project’ – it probably means he’ll be gone in the next few months.

“This dreaded word ‘project’. No, I didn’t see it tonight with United and I’ve not seen it for the last few months.

“But, again, they’re in the next round and it’s an easy draw the next time round, but you need a better level of performance. And the chances they made tonight, you always expect more.”

Man Utd will travel to either Newport County of League Two or Eastleigh of the National League in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which as Keane has alluded to, should be a simple tie either way for Ten Hag’s team.

Ten Hag ‘optimistic’ about future under Ratcliffe

Off the pitch, the club are waiting for approval of Ratcliffe’s investment into the club, which could lead to some big decisions about people like Ten Hag.

On Monday, Ten Hag said he was inspired by the changes that could be coming at Man Utd.

He explained: “It is an inspiration. Everyone is optimistic.

“There is a lot of work to do. We’ve had a lot of setbacks and I think in the summer we were in a good way but it is a journey, it is a project and now we have to deal with some setbacks but we will keep alive, survive it and strike back.”

Ten Hag may have taken Man Utd through in the FA Cup, but they have already failed to defend their Carabao Cup crown, are out of Europe entirely and sit eighth in the Premier League after 20 games.

Clearly, he has a lot of work to do to get the club back on track, or the sack could be around the corner if he is not too careful.

