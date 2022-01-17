Roy Keane names three players Man Utd must not sell after cutting quip at senior stars

Roy Keane named just three Manchester United players their next manager can rely on, and joked about how the new boss will view some of their senior stars.

Manchester United looked on course for victory on Saturday after taking a two-goal lead against Aston Villa. However, Steven Gerrard’s side refused to wilt, and duly snatched a 2-2 draw when Jacob Ramsey and debutant Philippe Coutinho found the mark.

It was an improved performance from the Red Devils after many believed they were fortunate to squeeze past Villa in the FA Cup Third Round five days prior. However, speaking in the post-match fallout on Sky Sports, club legend Roy Keane was not amused.

When asked how many of the current United squad Ralf Rangnick can rely on, Keane turned the question around.

“How many would I keep you mean? I don’t know, I really don’t,” said the Irishman (via the Sun).

Three Man Utd stars Roy Keane would keep

When asked specifically about double goalscorer Bruno Fernandes, Keane added: “Yeah. Oh yeah Bruno, people like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, it’s not all doom and gloom.

“You have [Raphael] Varane, you have some good young players there.”

The focus soon shifted to the full-back positions. Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot have been favoured by Rangnick ahead of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But when commenting on how Rangnick doesn’t fancy the more established pair, Keane used the opportunity to suggest the next permanent manager should sanction a mass clearout. In particular, Keane took aim at the “senior players” – some of whom will soon be out of contract.

While he did not name names, the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata would fit that bill.

“Obviously not,” said Keane of Rangnick not trusting his full-backs. “But of course a new manager has come in, he might be thinking I fancy the job.

“But I’m on about if a top coach comes in, at least for a good starting point, you might look at some of the senior players and go ‘at least their contracts are up.’

“I can move them on and get some fresh, hungry quality players into Manchester United.”

Man Utd misfit to kickstart Harry Kane?

Meanwhile, former Tottenham forward Clive Allen feels Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard could help Harry Kane rediscover his best form.

Kane, 28, has failed to live up to his standards of previous seasons this term. Following a summer of speculation about his future, he has struggled in front of goal. The England captain has scored just four Premier League goals.

Lingard could be the answer after his stellar showing for West Ham while on loan last term. The 29-year-old was with the Hammers between January and May last year and helped David Moyes side finish sixth. The East End outfit have been linked with a move for the England attacker.

But Spurs might muscle in on their action – and Allen approves.

“When he came to West Ham he was outstanding, when he spent some time in east London,” he told talkSPORT, per The Express.

“He is a talented player and at the moment Spurs are looking for an injection. One, they need some creativity in that midfield area.

“Harry Kane is looking a little frustrated at the lack of opportunities created for him. Someone of Lingard’s quality would be a fabulous addition.”

