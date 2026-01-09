Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed his top choice for the club’s next permanent manager, following Ruben Amorim’s exit, and it’s someone capable of ‘getting a grip on these players and making the team hard to beat’.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of announcing a caretaker boss until the end of the season, with our sources revealing that former Old Trafford chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the favourite to take up that role. However, the search has also begun for the next permanent boss, with several big names being touted.

After Amorim’s spat with Man Utd‘s hierarchy, most notably director of football Jason Wilcox, ultimately led to his dismissal, Darren Fletcher took charge of Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Burnley and will again be at the helm for the FA Cup tie with Brighton this weekend.

While our sources continue to indicate that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner remains the likely choice to be handed the permanent reins, other names remain in the frame, including the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and, most recently, current England coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, the man that Keane wants to see given the job is Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, who he believes ticks every box to take charge at Old Trafford.

Howe has previously been linked with the Old Trafford job following his impressive spells at Bournemouth and then Newcastle, with the 48-year-old guiding the Magpies to their first trophy since 1955 last season, as they lifted the Carabao Cup.

Howe has also secured Newcastle’s return to the Champions League, with the St James’ Park outfit still in with a shot of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

“Who would I go with? I would go with Eddie Howe,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I like him, I like what he’s doing. He’s managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they’ll play good football. I like what he’s done at Newcastle and Bournemouth.

“He has his critics, but I like him. He’s managed 700 or 800 games and he’s still a young man.

“I like his calmness and I think Man United need a bit of that. He’s won the cup with Newcastle, got them in the Champions League.

“I would be happy to see Howe go in there. They need someone to go in there and get a grip on these players and make the team hard to beat.’

Keane is not the first former United star to advocate Howe as the club’s next boss, with Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt of the same opinion.

However, the man himself insists he is still “100 per cent” committed to Newcastle, adding that “as long as I’m happy and able to express myself in the best way that I can to help the team, nothing will change.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Man Utd news: Exit for Amorim ally; Diomande chase update

A Man Utd star who splits opinion has ‘lost a major ally’ in Ruben Amorim, with a report strongly suggesting the player will be turfed out of the club at season’s end.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig sources insist that they have ‘no plans’ to sell Yan Diomande this January, despite ongoing links to a number of Premier League clubs, and with Liverpool and Manchester United’s plans on a possible winter window approach coming to light.

Finally, Ajax are looking into an audacious move for a United star who it’s claimed is open to leaving, even though it would leave the Red Devils with a huge problem.