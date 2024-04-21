Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United for their lucky penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City, claiming the players were ’embarrassed’ even in victory.

Man Utd took the lead in the FA Cup semi-final when Scott McTominay finished from close range in the 23rd minute after a good ball across goal from Diogo Dalot. Harry Maguire then made it 2-0 just before half time by heading home from a Bruno Fernandes corner.

Fernandes appeared to book Man Utd’s spot in the final when his shot went in via a Bobby Thomas deflection in the second half. But goals from Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare, as well as a Haji Wright penalty, saw Coventry complete one of the most incredible FA Cup comebacks of all time.

Both Fernandes and Coventry’s Victor Torp hit the crossbar in extra time before the latter appeared to win the tie in the 121st minute. He poked over the line after being played in by Wright, only for the goal to be ruled out for a narrow offside.

Man Utd ultimately won 4-2 on penalties to leave Coventry heartbroken and set up another FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

However, the Red Devils certainly made hard work of the game and their players looked sheepish after the win.

On ITV’s coverage of the game, former Man Utd midfielder Keane blasted Erik ten Hag’s side for their lack of leadership, their lack of strong characters and their failure to see the game out in normal time.

“They [Man Utd] know they were lucky today, they had the game won at 3-0. They were almost embarrassed to win at the end,” the pundit fumed.

Roy Keane ‘doesn’t like’ Man Utd side

“They’re in the cup final, they got the job done. But every time I see this Man Utd team, I don’t like what I see.

“They’re hard to like, they just play in moments. We talk about leadership, characters – I don’t see any of that in this Man Utd group.

“Team management when you’re 3-0 up… you don’t give a Championship team any sort of hope. But that’s what they do, they give up chances, they give up goals.

“We’ve seen it all season so I don’t know why we’re that surprised. My goodness, they rode their luck at the end.”

Maguire said: “We started the game really well and then conceded a sloppy goal. We were unfortunate to concede the second goal.

“I think the penalty was so hard but all credit to Coventry. They made it tough for us in the second half of extra time.

“It sums up our season, we had great control and played well for 60 minutes but then we conceded out of nothing.

“Then I don’t know, it seems like the world wanted Coventry to go on and do it. We showed great character to stick with it and it was important to win the shootout.”

