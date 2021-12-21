Roy Keane has revealed how he would treat a pair of players he has frequently criticised if he was to manage them for Manchester United.

Former United captain Keane has a reputation for being one of football’s most outspoken pundits. Some players at his old club have not managed to escape his wrath after making mistakes. Most famously, he has had issues with goalkeeper David De Gea and captain Harry Maguire.

After one incident against Tottenham in 2020, Keane said he was “staggered” at Maguire and “sick to death” of De Gea.

Since then, the centre-back has struggled with the burden of the Man Utd captaincy. De Gea, on the other hand, has been a bright spot this season with his performances in goal.

But while Keane may not be their biggest fan, he has now revealed how he would deal with them if they worked together.

Keane was jokingly linked with the Man Utd job by fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards before Ralf Rangnick was appointed almost a month ago.

Now, on a SkyBet show called Driving Home For Christmas, Keane has responded to a further quip from Richards about how he would deal with De Gea and Maguire if he was Man Utd manager.

“Why would that be a joke?” Keane said.

“Have you ever been in a dressing with me as a player? As a manager? You’re meant to challenge people, fall out with people.

Roy Keane: ‘Prove me wrong’

“Alright. So the first thing, you’d walk into the club and pull them two and say, ‘I’ve been really critical. Prove me wrong’.

“And that’s the end of the conversation. If they get upset, no problem, players are upset all the time.

“And it’s not about the players liking the manager. The most important thing is, you hope, that the players respect the manager.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd have ‘put in a call’ as they look to sign Edinson Cavani’s replacement from South America, according to reports.

Cavani, 34, has been at Old Trafford since October 2020. He has been a huge hit with the Man Utd fans, after helping the club to reach the Europa League final last season.

But Cavani’s place in the team has been under threat ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival this summer. The Uruguayan’s season has also been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just eight appearances and one goal.

The striker could leave Manchester in January as Barcelona close in. Xavi needs a new goalscorer after Sergio Aguero had to retire, and Cavani has reportedly accepted Barca’s proposal to join.

That could see the Red Devils move for a known Tottenham and Aston Villa target once the transfer window re-opens.

Argentine newspaper Ole claim 21-year-old Julian Alvarez is on their radar. The terrific centre-forward was in brilliant form as River Plate won the Argentine league title in November; his record stood at 18 goals and seven assists from 21 matches.

The report claims Man Utd have ‘put in a call’ as they look to bring the starlet to the Premier League.

They were made aware of River Plate’s desperation to keep Alvarez around for one more season. However, the South American giants could do business early if his £17million release clause is met.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will need to complete a deal in early January. That’s because that fee rises to £21m in the final 10 days of the window.

Tottenham and Villa will put up a fight, as will Spanish outfit Atletico. But United could move in to land the impressive Alvarez this winter.

