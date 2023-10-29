Roy Keane savages Man Utd star in brutal rant as he insists Ten Hag should make ‘big decision’

Roy Keane hasn’t held back in his assessment of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes after a disappointing derby day defeat at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s side managed to get the better of the hosts and leave Old Trafford with three points after a convincing 3-0 away triumph.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag’s side eighth in the table, having only won three of their last seven Premier League matches.

Ten Hag is now under serious pressure to turn the tide at Man Utd and Keane thinks that he should start by taking the captaincy away from Fernandes.

“After today, the first thing I’d do is take the captaincy off him [Fernandes],” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I know it’s a big decision, but he is not captain material. I think he’s a talented footballer and player, no doubt about it, but what I saw today with him again was him whinging.

“He’s throwing his arm up in the air and it really isn’t acceptable. I would take it off him. We talk about where they should make changes, I’d start with that and only the manager is capable of that.”

Fernandes has started in all 10 of Man Utd’s Premier League matches up until this point and he has been a regular starter under Ten Hag.

While his football ability has rarely been called into question, several pundits have raised their eyebrows over his suitability to be the club’s captain.

Of course, he inherited the armband from Harry Maguire who was dismissed of captain duties earlier in the year.

Gary Neville shares his verdict on Fernandes

Fernandes tried to leave his mark on the Manchester derby by making a number of late challenges and one heavy clash with John Stones got Neville talking.

“He’s trying to do someone there, Fernandes. He’s trying to do John Stones but he’s seen him coming and he’s ended up hurting himself,” Neville explained.

“He’s conning no one with what he’s been trying to do over the past few minutes.”

Neville was also not impressed with Antony’s antics in the second half as the Man Utd winger lashed out at Jeremy Doku towards the end of the game.

“Ridiculous and embarrassing from Antony. I’d just send him off,” Neville explained. “United have gone missing in the second half.”

Man Utd now face an uphill battle to turn around their fortunes for the season as they currently sit eight points adrift of the top four.

