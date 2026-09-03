Roy Keane tells Man Utd to make complete U-turn on potential record-breaking deal

Roy Keane has given his brutal verdict on Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, as Manchester United prepare a move to bring the England international star to Old Trafford.

Man Utd had long made Hall their number one left-back target in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 23 that Man Utd needed to make Hall the most expensive left-back in history to convince Newcastle to sell him.

In the end, Man Utd did not bid for the 21-year-old, who can also play as a midfielder.

On September 2, Graeme Bailey reported that Man Utd are determined to sign Hall from Newcastle in 2027.

Sources have told us that Hall is ready to swap St. James’ Park for Old Trafford.

Newcastle, though, are planning to open talks with Hall over a new contract.

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane does not think that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, should sign Hall because of his defensive deficiencies.

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Lewis Hall is not the answer for Man Utd

Keane made the comments about Man Utd and Hall during the latest episode of The Overlap.

Neville said while reflecting on Man Utd’s search for a left-back: “Was it sloppy with the Rayan Ait-Nouri one, to get dragged into that with two hours to go?

“It’s not a great look, is it?

“Everyone’s been talking about a left-back, centre-back all summer and then with two hours to go you’ve had a nibble.”

Keane noted: “For a club like Utd, you shouldn’t be getting too desperate with two hours to go.

“Having said that, some mad deals have happened previously in the last minute and it’s worked out well for the club, not just for Utd, so I think that’s the industry.

“I wouldn’t be too hard on them, but the problem is that when you get desperate at the end.”

When asked about Hall’s potential move to Man Utd, Keane replied: “I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong.

“I don’t think he’s a good defender.

“We’re going back to that [conversation]: what’s your priority in a defender now?

“Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.

“Whatever it is with your attacking players, ‘Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game but we’ve got to be solid defensively’, even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball.”

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