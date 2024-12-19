Roy Keane tells Marcus Rashford best place for Man Utd forward’s next move amid Barcelona, PSG links

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford might not be at Old Trafford next season

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has advised Marcus Rashford on his next move after the Old Trafford star admitted that he is now preparing for a “new challenge”.

The 27-year-old England forward openly expressed his desire to move on from the club after Ruben Amorim excluded him from the United squad that secured a 2-1 victory in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Rashford has also been left out of the Man Utd squad that will be facing Tottenham for a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in north London on Thursday evening.

The academy talent is certainly facing the most challenging period of his career, having also fallen out of favour with the England squad and experiencing difficulties both professionally and personally.

While Amorim insists that he wants to hold onto Rashford for the time being, Keane believes it is in the best interest of the player and United to part ways.

On the Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, presented by Sky Bet, Keane responded to Rashford’s interview with Henry Winter. The Irishman said: “I don’t actually mind what he said, although it’s a bit long, but it’s spot on.

“Sometimes a deal just works for everybody it’s been going on for a year or two now, there’s obviously a bit of talent there and he’s been at the club since he was a kid.

“A change would probably do him a world of good, for him and his team and family to go abroad.”

Time up for Rashford at Man Utd

Rashford has been previously linked with both Barcelona and PSG and Keane now firmly believes that his stay at Old Trafford is over.

He added: “My only warning for players like that he [ Marcus Rashford ] has all those traits as a footballer. If you lose that hunger, it’s hard to get it back.

“We know that for great players, it’s nothing to do with money it’s about the next challenge, and your pride.

“Marcus seems to have lost his way, and he’s lost his hunger. We’ve mentioned watches and all the stuff off the field, and if he’s a bit distracted by that, it might be hard to get it back.

“He might get it back with a change of club and scenery, but I don’t think he’ll get the hunger back at United. Some lads go to other clubs from United and they’ll do well, and people will say [we shouldn’t have sold him].

“They’re only doing alright because that club is a better fit for them’. I’m not saying that Jadon Sancho should come back to United maybe Chelsea is a better fit for him, he likes being in London, whatever it may be.”

Rashford has chalked up 138 goals and 634 assists for Man Utd in 426 appearances, having made his senior debut back in 2016.

