Roy Keane wants ‘immature’ and ‘sloppy’ Man Utd trio SOLD in furious blast after Chelsea loss

Manchester United have been warned they will be getting nowhere fast if they keep Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, with Roy Keane unleashing a devastating rant over the trio and with the £72m Dane brutally compared to a Chelsea kid.

The Red Devils have endured the most bleak of seasons on the Premier League front, with Friday night’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea proving their 18th defeat of an utterly dismal campaign. And while Wednesday’s Europa League final could provide some salvation for Manchester United and their supporters, the fact that they have now lost 15 times in 40 games under the management of Ruben Amorim paints an extremely bleak picture.

Never one to mince his words, Keane has now told United and boss Amorim that they will need to consider major changes this summer. And he was especially critical of the displays of three young stars in Hojlund, Mainoo and Garnacho after the loss at Stamford Bridge.

After picking them out for criticism, Keane was asked if he would keep the trio – all linked with moves away – this summer.

“No. No, I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t be hanging my hat on them three to get United anywhere,” he said.

“Mainoo came on tonight, and I watched him closely. He’s strolling around, some of his passing was sloppy.

“Garnacho is immature, he plays in little moments, but he doesn’t do enough.

“You want players to turn up week in and week out and he doesn’t do that. He’s a big talent, makes some good runs and on a good day you like what you see. But he’s got too many bad days.”

Keane utterly destroys Man Utd flop Hojlund with devastating comparison

Keane has previously criticised Hojlund – a £72m signing from Atalanta in summer 2023 – over his struggles this season and he went in even harder over the Dane after Friday’s defeat.

“They have got no striker,” Keane said of the United attack, before comparing Hojlund’s performance to that of academy winger Tyrique George, who was asked to lead the line for Chelsea in the absence of the suspended Nicolas Jackson. “Hojlund looked like a young kid for Chelsea, he looked like he had come straight out of the academy.

“His runs weren’t right, his hold-up play, his timing. If you’re a striker playing for Man United and you are having one shot on target… we make excuses for him, saying he needs more confidence, but when you are a striker up there, you have to make things happen sometimes.

“What the big clubs have, what United always had, is strikers who can produce something by themselves because they have quality, desire, determination, a bit of experience, football intelligence.

“You don’t see it with Hojlund. he needs a little bit of support, but you need to do better.”

Keane’s comments were then put to Amorim, but the United manager was quick to defend the 22-year-old, saying: “I’m happy with Hojlund. All the team has to improve. But the way he runs, he fights for every ball.

“He loses a lot of duels, wins some duels. He needs to improve the connection, but he’s improving. He just needs to continue to work hard.”

