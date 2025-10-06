Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s decision to make one key change to his team against Sunderland has left club insiders very happy, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Portuguese boss is far from safe from being sacked.

Amorim eased some pressure off himself on Saturday when he led Man Utd to a 2-0 win against Sunderland at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko scored the goals for the Red Devils, with both strikes coming in the first half.

The win means that, heading into the two-week international break, Man Utd find themselves 10th in the Premier League table, just four points off the top four.

TEAMtalk reported before the match that the Man Utd hierarchy wanted Amorim to make changes to his team, if not to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, then certainly in the personnel.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has now noted the significance of Amorim including Amad Diallo in his starting line-up against Sunderland.

The £37million (€42.6m, $49.7m) Ivory Coast international played for the entire 90 minutes, taking two shots and playing three key passes in the process, according to WhoScored.

Diallo also had a pass accuracy of 100%, took 63 touches, completed three dribbles, and made two tackles and two clearances.

While Jones believes that Diallo’s inclusion was “decisive” in the win for Man Utd and thereby saving Amorim’s job for now, the Portuguese boss will have to keep on winning if he is to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

Jones said: “As we suggested last week, Amorim did not change his tactical philosophy, but he did change the personnel within it and he got a very positive outcome.

“This is a step in the right direction, and it is what people at the club wanted to see. It is fine to believe in his tactical system, but only if the people within it can truly implement it.

“And this was an occasion when the players in the line-up actually seemed to reflect an understanding of what was being asked of them. Amorim clearly has a bright mind, or he would never have ended up in a position whereby United were appointing him.

“This is a team that can create chances, but they have needed better organisation and implementation. The decision to bring in Lammens was a good one that pretty much had to be made – but the return of Amad Diallo on the wing felt decisive and gave the side better intent.

“I think he changes the whole outlook of the team when he’s in that role. It’s something we should probably expect more of and Amorim can breathe a little easier for now.

“This does not mean he’s safe for the rest of the season, but it keeps him in touch with the team in the top five and that’s where his aim has to be.”

What Ruben Amorim said about Man Utd winger Amad Diallo

Diallo is one of the most dynamic players in the Premier League, and the 23-year-old’s importance in the Man Utd team is only going to grow, especially going by Amorim’s comments on the Ivory Coast international after the win against Sunderland.

Amorim said: “Really pleased, he defended really well, attacking we already know he is really good.

“Every time he has the ball one against one he is giving us a lot of chances to score. He can help Bryan to play more inside with the runs behind the defenders.

“We miss a lot Amad against Brentford, especially second half at 2-1, to have an extra guy like Amad is massive. We were really pleased with him, he did a good job.”

Former Man Utd winger Ben Thornley said on MUTV: “Amad was key for the way that we needed to attack this game, and that’s exactly what happened.

“I thought that Masuaku, he panicked every time that Amad picked up the ball.

“He could have had a goal himself. He didn’t, but he was a constant threat, and it just shows what he can he can bring to this team.

“I love watching him, I really do. And he’s aggressive as well. He doesn’t just do the silky stuff. He’s prepared to put in the hard yards and go in where it hurts. And I love that.”

