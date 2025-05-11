Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has launched an incredible attack on Ruben Amorim’s decision to completely risk Europa League glory at the expense of the club’s disastrous Premier League campaign.

United’s domestic struggles have continued since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot-seat back in November, with the Red Devils sitting a lowly 15th in the table with only three games of the league campaign remaining.

Amorim’s men are currently a whopping 24 points off the final Champions League qualifying spot in the Premier League, but will still have the chance to qualify for a place in Europe’s top knockout competition if they beat Tottenham in Bilbao on May 21.

However, Scholes believes Man Utd have ‘sacrificed’ their Premier League campaign ‘for the sake of Champions League football next year’ and fears it’s a strategy that could end up backfiring on Amorim.

“Manchester United should be able to play in two or three competitions at once without sacrificing something, and they’ve clearly sacrificed the league,” Scholes told TNT Sports.

“I don’t like it and I don’t agree with it and I believe there has to be some sort of standards required in a Premier League team. It’s almost as if they go into Premier League games and there’s an acceptance that they’re not going to win the game, which is madness.

“I think the acceptance has come from everyone. I think it’s come from the manager even though he won’t admit it.

“He’s not playing teams to win games of football in the league. I think even fans are thinking let’s get these league games out of the way because the league has been a disaster.

“They’re probably thinking: ‘Play whoever you want, we don’t care’. There’s an acceptance to it which I think is wrong because the Premier League is your bread and butter. But if you’re going to get Champions League football by winning the Europa League, it’ll all be forgotten, I hope.”

Scholes warns Amorim over Premier League ‘regret’

The legendary Red Devils midfielder also feels Amorim could regret downgrading domestic football and fears that it could end up carrying over into next season.

He added: “There is that bad taste in your mouth that the Premier League form is so bad, and they might regret it next year.

“I think the manager should be using this time to learn how to win games when you’re not playing that well, because it’s going to happen again next year.

“I don’t think you can just switch a button next season and, all of a sudden, you’re going to see them play brilliantly in the league.

“I think it’s quite risky sacrificing the Premier League for the sake of Champions League football next year.”

United have two more league games before facing Tottenham in Bilbao They face West Ham at home on Sunday before heading to Chelsea next Friday.

