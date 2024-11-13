New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has sensationally been called the ‘best coach in the world’, while winger Antony is reportedly seeking clarity over his future.

Amorim arrived at Carrington on Monday after agreeing a deal to become Erik ten Hag’s replacement. The Portuguese has under two weeks to try and imprint his style on Man Utd over the international break before they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday November 24.

Pundits and fans alike are excited by Amorim’s capture. The 39-year-old is viewed as one of the best young coaches around, and as the best Portuguese coach since legendary figure Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, before Amorim joined Sporting CP, they had not won a league title in 19 years. But during his tenure they won the Primeira Liga twice, while also picking up three Portuguese league cups and one domestic super cup.

Former Real Madrid and Portugal star Fabio Coentrao has now taken praise for Amorim to the next level.

Speaking at the Matosinhos docks in Portugal, where he owns a boat, Coentrao said (via Goal): “Sporting have lost a very important figure, but I am thrilled for Ruben. Manchester United have gained the best coach in the world… by far.”

Coentrao’s claim is clearly an ambitious one, given the fact Amorim still has work to do to reach the truly elite level of managers.

But the fact Amorim is so highly rated following his successful spell at Sporting means United fans can start to dream of a dazzling new era.

One remnant of Ten Hag’s old era is Antony. Ten Hag was instrumental to United signing the Brazilian in summer 2022 for an initial £82million, which had the potential to rise to £86m (up to €103.3m / $109.6m).

Antony did not feature during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s time in caretaker charge and has been warned he will likely be replaced by Amorim.

According to Utd District, Antony is ‘unhappy’ with his lack of game time and is seeking crunch talks with the club’s hierarchy to find out where he stands.

The 24-year-old remains ‘dedicated’ to United, though he will ‘look for an exit’ if he does not start to play more often.

It is hard to see that happening under Amorim, however, as United’s new manager likes to play either a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 that relies on wing-backs rather than conventional wingers.

Bruno Fernandes and one of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho or Amad Diallo are likely to operate the two positions behind Rasmus Hojlund, leaving no room for Antony in the side.

Man Utd latest: Struggling star given lifeline; striker success

While Antony looks set for more time on the bench, midfielder Mason Mount could be given a new lease of life under Amorim.

Reports claim Mount is ‘at the centre’ of Amorim’s plans, and the pair are expected to work closely during the international break.

Amorim will also be on the hunt for a new striker to replace Joshua Zirkzee, who has endured a tough few months since his arrival over the summer.

A pundit has now claimed Arsenal ‘have no chance’ of landing Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, as he is destined to join United.

