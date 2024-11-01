Manchester United have formally announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach on a deal until June 2027 – while one controversial pundit who did his coaching badges alongside the 39-year-old has revealed why he thinks the Red Devils are landing a winner.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co have moved swiftly for Amorim to be brought in as the replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was finally sacked after a wretched start to the season on Monday. Sunday’s 2-1 loss at West Ham – the club’s fourth loss in nine Premier League games this season – proved to be the final act for the beleaguered Dutchman as Manchester United boss.

However, while they have quickly identified Amorim as their preferred candidate to succeed him – and become the club’s sixth permanent managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped away some 11 and a half years ago – prising him away from Sporting Lisbon has not proved a straightforward process.

But having agreed to meet the £8.3m clause in his contract, United have now reached a breakthrough in those talks with Sporting Lisbon with the Premier League giants confirming an agreement has been reached on an initial two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford.

In a statement on the club’s website, United confirmed: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.

“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.”

With his start date slotted for Monday, November 11 and with an international break to follow, Amorim’s first game in charge will not come until November 24 when the Red Devils visit struggling Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

His first match at Old Trafford will follow on Thursday that week when Bodo/Glimt visit in the Europa League on 28 November, with his first domestic game at home against Everton on 1 December.

IN-DEPTH ~ How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

How much will Amorim earn at Man Utd?

Amorim is set to be joined at Old Trafford by Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro (assistants), Jorge Vital (goalkeeping coach) and Paulo Barreira (fitness coach), though United are yet to officially confirm the news.

Furthermore, it is understood he will receive more than treble the pay he earned at Sporting (£2.15m per year) by netting £6.5m per season with United.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has spoken warmly of Amorim, having undergone his coaching badges alongside the Portuguese.

“I did do my coaching badges with him,” he told talkSPORT. “You do your own sessions because you have to pass the badges.

“He was one of the ones who was there and you could tell was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing.

“It’s not as easy as people think. You put on different sessions. The first one I put on was a crossing and finishing session, a keep-ball session then a shooting session. He was very focused.

“Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues. They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they’ve won two in the last five seasons.

“I just think when you look at what he’s done since leaving Braga to Sporting Lisbon, winning their first title in 19 years, Manchester United have got the right man.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amorim to oust duo with Sporting quartet eyed

Meanwhile, Amorim is being tipped to rapidly impose his own tactics and formation at Old Trafford, diverting from Ten Hag’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to a more fluid 3-4-3 system.

But as part of that formation change, one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistants, Rene Meulensteen believes two of Ten Hag’s first-ever signings in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will soon fade from the picture, believing their style is not suited to playing in such a system.

Amorim is also being linked with a move to bring Swedish hotshot Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford in one of his first pieces of business.

The Swedish striker moved to the Portuguese capital in summer 2023 and has scored an incredible 59 goals in 65 matches for Sporting.

Strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, pundit Tim Sherwood has now explained why he can “100% see that boy coming in” – but has suggested it might be at the expense of a major Ten Hag signing were the move were to happen.

They are not the only Sporting CP stars linked with a move to Old Trafford either. And according to sources we understand that three other top Sporting stars have already come up in conversation with Red Devils chiefs with Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves already in his sights.

Amorim record at Sporting compared to Ten Hag at Ajax