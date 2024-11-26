Ruben Amorim demands ‘better’ Man Utd standards after Rashford, Casemiro USA trips

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits the club has “to set better standards” after Marcus Rashford and Casemiro were heavily criticised for flying to the United States during the most recent international break.

Red Devils legend Gary Neville questioned the professionalism of both players on his Stick to Football podcast after Rashford watched the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and his team-mate took his family on holiday to Disney World in Orlando.

And Amorim responded to the criticism during a Sky Sports interview with former United defender Neville.

“The first thing is it was five days off. The second thing is they received information of ‘five days off’ and they are big boys, they have kids so they decide what to do,” said the Portuguese.

“The main question here is the club have to set the standard and manage that. They receive the information ‘five days off’, do what you like’. We as a club have to set better standards and we will try to do that.

“It’s my decision if they can have five days as a coach, or three days. Or is three days to rest, you cannot fly. This is something the club has to decide.

“But you cannot put this on the players. They told them they have five days off so they can fly anywhere. Nobody in the club said they cannot fly.

“They have to live their lives because they are grown men and they have to decide these things. Us as a club have to change in these standards.”

Man Utd not the same place since Ferguson exit

The Portuguese tactician also admitted that it is realistic for Neville to apply the standards he worked to under Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013, as the situation at Old Trafford had changed since then.

Amorim, who is the sixth permanent manager of the club since Ferguson called it a day, added: “In your time you had a great leadership at the club, very strong and the culture was already here when you start.

“So it was a long time with the same identity, the same way of seeing things and you felt that even if you do that, your team-mates will talk to you.

“Now it’s a different point, you have to acknowledge that. This must be started in the club, with us.

“We are responsible in that area. We cannot in this time put that of Rash or Case.”

Amorim’s second game in charge of United, and his first at Old Trafford, takes place on Thursday night when the Red Devils host Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

