Manchester United have reportedly intensified their efforts to sign Jobe Bellingham this summer and are also firmly in the hunt to land one of his Sunderland teammates, as Ruben Amorim pushes for an eye-catching double Old Trafford deal.

Latest reports suggest that Red Devils boss Amorim is pushing club chiefs to complete what would be a real coup with the capture of highly-rated 19-year-old talent Bellingham, as he looks to add more attacking midfield options to his ranks.

Sunderland currently face a huge fight to hang on to the younger brother of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, even if they manage to secure promotion via the Championship play-offs.

And now GiveMeSport reports that Man Utd have stepped up their pursuit of the player, along with his midfield colleague Chris Rigg – another Sunderland talent who is highly regarded.

The report states that United are facing a straight fight with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace when it comes to their pursuit of Bellingham, who has previously been described as a ‘freak of nature’ after making his breakthrough at the Stadium of Light.

The teenager has taken his game up another level since then and was recently named as the Championship’s Young Player of the Season, having notched four goals and provided three assists in 40 league appearances for the Black Cats.

On the face of it, those stats are not exactly headline-making but it’s Bellingham’s ability to dominate games with his dynamic box-to-box displays that clearly drew voters in.

Bellingham is also valued at just £20million – as per the report – which, given the fact he still has three years left on his contract, would be a significant coup for whoever strikes a deal for the player.

Man Utd keen on double midfield signing

Bellingham is not the only Black Cats star being monitored by United, as they also keep an eye on another sensational talent in 17-year-old Rigg.

The teenager has played more than 40 times for Sunderland this season, despite his tender age, and has the ability to play in multiple different midfield roles.

He has mainly lined up in more of an attacking role but is renowned for ‘relentless work ethic and strong left foot’ and can play in a deep-lying role if required.

INEOS are certainly putting a big emphasis on injecting fresh young talent into Amorim’s squad, as has been evidenced by the recent additions of Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven.

Strengthening the spine of the side appears to be a particular focus of attention at Old Trafford, with forward options Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap and Rayan Cherki also touted for a move to United this summer.

Adding Bellingham to that mix would certainly be a statement addition for the Red Devils, given the name and the fact he clearly has some his older brother’s dynamic traits.

Rigg would also be a top addition though, given the fact that he has been trusted with so many games for Sunderland this season in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe for a team also pushing for a top-flight return.

