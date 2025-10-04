Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Sunderland came at a crucial time for Ruben Amorim, who now looks set to avoid the sack over the international break, and two HUGE selection decisions have helped him keep his job.

While the Red Devils have continued to back their manager, pressure has been increasing behind the scenes and the club’s board have even begun looking at potential replacements, such as Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola.

Sources told TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher earlier this week (September 29) that there are growing concerns over Amorim’s ability to take United forward.

One source bluntly told Fletcher that Amorim “looks knackered” and “knows” it hasn’t been working so far.

But despite constant speculation online, the manager chose to stick with his 3-4-3 formation, though he made two particularly big decisions with regards to his lineup today.

Amorim handed a debut to goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who put in a largely solid performance, especially considering it was the 23-year-old’s first taste of Premier League action. The Old Trafford faithful cheered almost everything he did in the game.

It was unclear whether the Portuguese coach would drop Altay Bayindir for Lammens, but it proved to be the right decision with the Belgian keeping a clean sheet and making one particularly big save in the first half, from a powerful Granit Xhaka shot. He also made a very important stop in the 89th minute to keep his clean sheet intact and maintain United’s 2-0 advantage.

Ruben Amorim’s trust in Mason Mount pays dividends

Amorim also decided to start Mason Mount. It was a big call, as he had to drop Matheus Cunha from the starting XI to fit him in.

But the manager’s trust in the England international, who has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons, definitely paid off.

Mount, 26, played very well, particularly in the first half, and scored the crucial opener in the 8th minute with a composed finish, following a good pass from Bryan Mbeumo.

The midfielder played 65 minutes before being substituted off for Cunha, and the Brazilian performed well once he got onto the pitch at Old Trafford.

It was Benjamin Sesko who notched the second goal for United. He put home a close range finish after Sunderland failed to deal with a Diogo Dalot long throw.

It was a much improved performance overall for the Red Devils, and now Amorim has a two week international break prepare for their next Premier League clash against bitter rivals Liverpool.

While Amorim now looks highly likely to keep his job, pressure will ramp up again if United fail to build on their big win today.

Latest Man Utd news: Bayern star eyed / Antony hits back

Meanwhile, an insider has confirmed that United are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

However, they will have competition from Manchester City, where he is “even higher” on their list.

In other news, Antony has hit out at the “rudeness” shown to him at the end of his time at Old Trafford.

And reliable journalist David Ornstein is adamant that there are currently no plans to sack Ruben Amorim at United.