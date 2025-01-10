Ruben Amorim endorses £40m Man Utd bid for Arsenal target

Manchester United are willing to bid £40m to snatch an underrated Premier League winger from Arsenal’s grasp, with a report revealing why Ruben Amorim is enamoured with the player.

Man Utd must sell well before they buy this month, hence the desire to cash in on high profile stars like Marcus Rashford. Failure to find buyers for United’s cast-offs will result in Ruben Amorim being denied mid-season reinforcements.

But according to a fresh update from The Daily Star, Man Utd already have a longer-term transfer plan in mind.

It’s claimed Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, 25, is a wanted man at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are ready to sanction a £40m summer bid.

Mbeumo is Brentford’s attacking talisman and as you might expect, The Bees are wholly against a January sale.

As such, and with United’s financial situation in mind, Man Utd are ‘willing to wait until the end of the season’ before launching their bid for Mbeumo.

United may have to contend with Arsenal at that time. Taking to X on January 8, Sky Germany revealed Mbeumo has been shortlisted by The Gunners who are seeking to sign worthy competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

In any case, what is clear is Amorim is a huge admirer of left-footer Mbeumo and is a driving force behind Man Utd’s interest.

The Daily Star added Amorim ‘believes [Mbeumo] would fit into his long term plans at Old Trafford.’

The report concluded ‘it’s understood Amorim likes Mbeumo’s versatility in a front three, as well as his work ethic.’

Bryan Mbeumo among Premier League’s most underrated wingers

Mbeumo has quietly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

He bagged 17 goal contributions in the 2022/23 season before returning figures of 15 goal contributions in just 25 appearances in the Premier League last season.

He’s taken his game to new heights this term, with 13 goals and three assists to his name in 20 league matches so far.

Only Mohamed Salah (18) and Erling Haaland (16) have scored more Premier League goals than Mbeumo this season. Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak are both tied with Mbeumo on 13.

Mbeumo made his name when cutting on from the right side during Ivan Toney’s days of leading the line at Brentford.

Since Toney’s departure, Mbeumo has shown his versatility by forming a deadly pairing with Yoane Wissa at the tip of Thomas Frank’s attack.

If brought to Old Trafford, Mbeumo would likely play in one of the two No 10 positions behind the sole striker in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

Latest Man Utd news – Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo

In other news, Man Utd have officially announced Amad Diallo has signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

But in a break from recent tradition, the deal does NOT contain a club option for an extra season.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into the situation surrounding Kobbie Mainoo. Reports have stated Man Utd will begrudgingly cash in if £70m is offered, with Chelsea labelled frontrunners at present.

“What I can tell you, many of your messages are about this Chelsea story, I think it’s absolutely normal for all top clubs in the world – Chelsea for sure – but also many others to appreciate a player like Kobbie Mainoo,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“How can you not love a talent like Kobbie Mainoo? A guy who was in the academy one year ago, then a fantastic rise with Man United, Euros – don’t forget what this boy did for the English national team as a kid. So, it’s absolutely normal to fall in love with Kobbie Mainoo, especially if you’re an English club.

“But, that’s it at the moment. My headline is not ‘Chelsea like Kobbie Mainoo’ because that’s absolutely obvious and normal.

“But, the point here for Manchester United is that there are no negotiations with any other club, no bid on the table, the situation is completely quiet. The player is under contract till 2027 plus an option until 2028. So it’s not a desperate situation for Manchester United.”

TEAMtalk understands reports of Mainoo demanding £200,000-a-week before he’ll sign a new deal at Man Utd are wide of the mark.

We’ve been informed that while Mainoo is seeking a hefty increase on his £20,000-a-week salary at present, his demands are not that high.

Every club linked with Bryan Mbeumo

By Samuel Bannister

Arsenal: In need of cover and competition for Bukayo Saka – as his recent injury has emphasised – Arsenal are strongly considering Mbeumo for a cross-capital move from Brentford. TEAMtalk learned they were interested in September and other sources have since backed up that Mbeumo will be a top target for Arsenal by the summer at latest.

Aston Villa: Back in September 2020, Aston Villa broke up Brentford’s ‘BMW’ attack by taking the ‘W’ away, signing Ollie Watkins in a club-record deal.

Now, nearly five years down the line and having established themselves as regular contenders for European qualification, they have been tipped to raid Brentford again for the last remaining member of that trio, Mbeumo. They may need to come close to their transfer record again to get him.

Liverpool: Going into 2025, Mohamed Salah’s future has dominated Liverpool news. There is confidence now that the Egyptian King will stay at Anfield, but equally lingering claims he could move on.

As another left-footed right winger with significant goal threat, Mbeumo has been frequently named as someone on Liverpool’s shortlist in case they need to replace Salah. Sources told TEAMtalk back in September that the Reds were regularly checking on the 25-year-old and by November they were seriously considering a move.

Man City: The faltering defending champions were mentioned as new contenders for Mbeumo back in September, but their attention has since shifted to bringing in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Man Utd: It’s been an even more turbulent season for the red side of Manchester and, with the January transfer window now open and Marcus Rashford’s future lying away from Old Trafford, the tabloids have suggested Mbeumo could be on United’s radar as they re-shape their squad for Ruben Amorim. However, they are currently struggling to fund major deals.

Newcastle: Interest in Mbeumo is long term for Newcastle, who have been considering a move for him since shortly after the last transfer window. The Magpies continue to be linked, so seem persistent in the battle for his services.