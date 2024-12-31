Ruben Amorim denied he was ‘making a point’ by leaving Marcus Rashford on the bench during Manchester United’s defeat to Newcastle on Monday night, in their last game before the January transfer window in which the forward could leave the club.

Rashford was back on the bench for Man Utd after Amorim had left him out of their last few squads, but the head coach did not bring the 27-year-old on, instead turning to Alejandro Garnacho and Antony as his attacking changes.

It means Rashford still hasn’t actually played for Man Utd since December 12, when he featured in a Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen. Ever since then, there has been widespread speculation about his future.

An exit from Man Utd is likely for Rashford in January, but Amorim denied he was sending any messages by not bringing the former academy graduate on during their last game before the transfer window opens.

Asked about his decision not to use Rashford, Amorim explained: “I think about the team.

“You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

“And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game.”

Where could Rashford leave Man Utd for?

Man Utd are yet to receive any formal approaches for Rashford, but TEAMtalk understands they could be open to loaning him out and contributing to his wages still if it is for the right suitor.

While Paris Saint-Germain have been linked, their interest is more historical and they are unlikely to go back in for him unless it is made absolutely clear that he wants to join them.

Meanwhile, interest in Rashford is building up in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah all keen on the 60-cap England international.

Man Utd transfer roundup

Another Man Utd forward at risk of leaving is Joshua Zirkzee, who was hauled off by Amorim inside the first half against Newcastle.

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti has given an update on the former Bologna striker’s situation since, revealing that three clubs are showing an interest.

The Dutchman has acknowledged he needs to leave Man Utd sooner rather than later, with a return to Serie A – and perhaps even Bologna specifically – on the agenda.

Elsewhere, there have also been reports that Antony is attracting a Spanish suitor after an approach was made to the Red Devils for the underperforming Brazilian.

And on the incomings front, Gary Neville has named the two signings Man Utd need to make to stop their season spiralling out of control.

When will Rashford leave Man Utd?