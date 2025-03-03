Ruben Amorim insists he is right to claim Manchester United are capable of restoring themselves to Premier League title-winning contention after swatting aside Wayne Rooney’s claims he is being ‘naive’, while the Red Devils legend has advised the Portuguese boss on how to spare himself from getting the sack.

A miserable season for Manchester United hit a new nadir on Sunday when the holders were dumped out of the FA Cup in their own backyard by Fulham, with Marco Silva’s side triumphing 4-3 after a penalty shootout. And while the game had finished 1-1 after extra time, misses by Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee means Amorim’s side now only has the Europa League to compete for this season.

While United are badly off the pace in the Premier League – they are currently sat in 14th, a whopping 34 points adrift of champions-elect Liverpool – Amorim refused to be overly downbeat in his after-match press conference, even claiming that the ultimate aim is to transform the side back into title contenders.

Reflecting on those comments, Rooney claimed Amorim was ‘a little naive’ making such comments and insists he needs to focus on dragging the club up the table.

In light of Sunday’s loss, more speculation over the Portuguese’s future emerged, amid claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had already seen enough and was targeting an ambitious move for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as a replacement.

Rooney, though, thinks the 40-year-old will be given time.

“I think he’ll get time,” he told the BBC. “It’s not a free hit because he’ll expect more from Man Utd than what we’re seeing since he’s been in. It’s very difficult to come in during the season and have no pre-season, but he has to look to the future and keep moving forward.

“He says winning the Premier League [should be the aim], how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that’s the next step for them.”

On his short-term focus, Rooney added: “Managers aren’t getting that time over the last 10/15 years. “You have to be selfish as a manager and say, ‘Okay, if I don’t do it now I might not get that time.’ I think it’s a little naive to say they’re looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they’re a long way off that.”

Those comments were then put before Amorim, with the United boss refusing to retract his ambitious plans, he also hit back at allegations of naivety.

Man Utd eye superb Ruben Amorim replacement as Rooney shuts down 'free hit' talk

What Ruben Amorim said in response to Wayne Rooney

Amorim responded: “That is the goal [to win the Premier League title].

“Being naive is to think that we are going to do it this season or going to be the best contender for the next season.

“So, I know that in this moment, everybody knows everything. I know that, and it’s really easy – I was a pundit when I finished my career, so I know it’s really easy.

“Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me. But our goal, as a club, the board, is winning the Premier League like we did in the past, with all the great glories and the legends of this club.

“We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment. And I’m not naive. That’s why I’m here coaching at 40 years old Manchester United.”

Minority shareholders INEOS recently made public their ‘Mission 21’ aimed at winning the club’s first Premier League crown since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013 – and a 21st English league title overall – while a ‘Project 150’ revealed their ambitions and securing the trophy before United’s 150th anniversary in 2028.

Rooney, though, fears those plans could have to be put on the backburner if the club fails to secure European football next season, with success in the Europa League now their only viable route.

“You need to be in a stable position to bring the best players in,” Rooney said.

“And if I’m a player playing in a different country or in a different club and Manchester United come to try and sign me now, I’m looking thinking, ‘I’m not sure’.

“The top players want Champions League football and unfortunately that’s not where the club are at the minute.”

The former United star added: “They were in transition when I signed but a big reason I signed was Sir Alex Ferguson because you knew he’d get it right and he’d build up that team again. It’s hard to see that now.”

That push to win the competition renews on Thursday when they travel to Spain to take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.

