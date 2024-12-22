Ruben Amorim left Marcus Rashford out of his squad for Manchester United’s loss to Bournemouth on Sunday and has quickly been questioned about whether or not the striker could come back into his thinking for Boxing Day’s fixture against Wolves.

For the third time in a row, Amorim left Rashford out of his squad completely ahead of Man Utd’s clash with Bournemouth, which ultimately ended as a 3-0 defeat after goals by Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo.

The writing looks to be on the wall for Rashford ahead of the January transfer window, with Amorim admitting before the game that the decisions to leave him out are fully his own and not influenced by anyone else at Man Utd.

But after the abysmal result against Bournemouth, Amorim was asked if he could bring Rashford back in for the game against Wolves on Boxing Day (Thursday).

In response, Amorim simply told Match of the Day: “It depends, we will see.”

Rashford has three goals from six games under Amorim so far, but has not played since December 7, despite a lack of injuries in that timeframe.

Amid his ongoing absence, Rashford has admitted to being open to a new challenge in a clear hint that he could leave the only club he has represented in his career so far.

Where could Rashford go?

With the January transfer window just over a week away, TEAMtalk has been told to expect Rashford to leave Man Utd.

Despite his decline in form since the start of last season, our sources say Rashford has up to four Premier League clubs interested in him.

However, he could favour a move abroad, with clubs in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Spain all linked.

Rashford remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, but unless Amorim does offer him a lifeline on Boxing Day or any of their other festive fixtures, there is a chance he has played his final game for the club.

What has been said about Rashford?

As soon as Man Utd’s squad list was announced, Gary Neville explained how he has changed his mind about the chances of Rashford leaving in January.

Neville told Sky Sports: “It was a surprise last weekend, but I think obviously now it’s getting to a point whereby you leave him out three games on the bounce, something really is going wrong or has gone wrong.

“It’s not looking great for both Marcus’ future at the club and Manchester United keeping him either. I suspect it’s getting to that point in the journey where it looks like it’s got an inevitable ending.”

Another former Man Utd player, Lee Sharpe, has said Rashford has ‘thrown his toys out of the pram’ at Old Trafford.

Sharpe said earlier this week: “It looks like the beginning of the end. Unless there is some sort of conciliatory conversation in the next few days with the manager, I would expect Rashford is looking to leave.

“I think it’s always better if you go to the manager first. Sometimes you can feel like a manager doesn’t like or want you, but when you’re struggling and thinking you want to leave, it’s better to go privately through club channels rather than to the press. I think the media can manipulate a story sometimes and take things out of context.

“It certainly doesn’t look good for him, after being left out of the Manchester derby, and then to come out with his statement, it looks as though he’s just thrown his toys out of the pram and is ready to walk away.”

But Ian Wright has stood up for Rashford, highlighting how he still has plenty to offer at the age of 27.

He said: “I got to Arsenal at 28, but you expect ME to write off someone with the ability Marcus has at 27!!!! So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail so that you can say you were right! You would take 1% of the career Marcus has had!”

