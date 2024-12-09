Ruben Amorim or Gareth Southgate: The Man Utd feud at the centre of Dan Ashworth sack

Manchester United’s shock decision to part ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth came after a number of disagreements over the direction of the club, including over Ruben Amorim’s appointment as manager.

The Red Devils fought for months to lure Ashworth away from Newcastle and eventually paid £3million in compensation to release him from his Magpies contract.

Ashworth has now left after just five months at the club in what was officially a ‘mutual’ decision. Club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was the driving force behind this, after he was reportedly left disappointed by Man Utd’s summer transfer business.

Reports from The Athletic have now confirmed what we at TEAMtalk previously reported, that Ashworth wanted to bring in ‘the best of British’ when it came to appointing a new manager to replace Erik ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter were all put forward as candidates by Ashworth but they were vetoed by Ratcliffe and club CEO Omar Berrada.

Ratcliffe and Berrada instead targeted the best young coaches in Europe and were more reliant on data in selecting their top manager target, which is how they landed on Amorim.

Ashworth essentially found himself frozen out of many of Man Utd’s biggest decisions. He did play a leading role in transfer business but he did not view Amorim as the ideal choice to take the club forward.

Man Utd considering Ashworth replacement options

Ashworth arrived at Old Trafford as one of the most revered sporting directors in Europe but ultimately, the appointment didn’t work out and now he’s on the hunt for his next job.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Ashworth ‘won’t be short of offers’ and could end up in the working for the Football Association again, where he previously served as director of elite development.

There is also chance could return to former club Brighton and Hove Albion, who are in the process of making major changes to their recruitment team.

Man Utd are now on the hunt for a new sporting director and have begun the process of evaluating candidates.

There is a chance they could promote someone already on their staff, but intend to take another data-led approach when searching for the right person for the job.

Man Utd round-up: Amad going nowhere / Kerkez transfer battle

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that speculation that Man Utd winger Amad Diallo could leave Old Trafford is well wide of the mark.

The 22-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and that has prompted fears he could leave on a cut-price deal in January or on a free transfer next summer.

However, we understand that Amad is fully focused on Man Utd and has zero intention of leaving. The Red Devils, for their part, are in the process of negotiating a new long-term contract for him, with his agents.

Sources say there is ‘no fear’ at Man Utd that Amad will look to leave and they fully expect him to put pen to paper on an improved deal soon.

In other news, Man Utd are plotting a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez but reportedly face new competition for his signature.

We have consistently said that Liverpool are big admirers of the 21-year-old but now, per reports from Spain, Real Madrid are plotting a January move for the Hungarian international.

