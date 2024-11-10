Ruben Amorim insists Manchester United will not sign any Sporting players in the January transfer window but hinted that a swoop to sign a top midfielder could be on the cards next summer.

The Portuguese coach will officially take over from Erik ten Hag on Monday after he takes charge of his final Sporting game against Braga, with his first United test coming at Ipswich on November 24.

However, he is adamant that his new club will not raid his old one for top talent in the new year, although he’s hinted that a swoop for midfielder Pedro Goncalves could be on the cards by the toe next summer rolls around.

Speaking on Saturday, when asked if he would take any Sporting stars with him to Old Trafford in January, Amorim told reporters: “I won’t in January, that’s what I said. I don’t know about the summer.

“The first point – to hold on until the summer. Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Goncalves has played a key role in Amorim’s system in Lisbon and was integral to them winning the league twice under 39-year-old Amorim.

And, when asked specifically about a potential move for the 26-year-old when he takes the United reins, Amorim admitted: “He can play in any team in the world and with any player, because he is a great player.

“I could take him anywhere. He is very funny, which improves the personal relationship. He is also very intelligent, but he also has to focus on Sporting because we have to be champions this year. But he could play in any team in the world.”

After a short stint at Wolves in 2017 in which Goncalves made just appearance for the Molineux outfit in the League Cup, the homesick midfielder moved back to his homeland when he joined Famalicao.

He was named the Primeira Liga’s Best Young Player of the Year in his final season at Famalicao before moving to Sporting for just €6.5million in August 2020 and his game has gone from strength to strength since.

In 189 games for the Portuguese giants, Goncalves has notched up 81 goals in 57 assists playing mainly as a central midfield or on the left-wing.

He has started the current campaign in sublime form, mainly operating from the left, with five goals and six assits in 11 outings in all competitions.

Goncalves has only won three caps for his country, which is somewhat surprising given that he made his debut back in 2021 and has shown to be one of the best midfielders in Portuguese football in recent years.

In terms of his style of play, the Sporting man is incredibly versatile, having played in several different positions under Amorim. He initially started out as a defensive midfielder but has developed into one of the best attacking threats in Portugal and would no doubt bee utilised by Amorim further forward if he does indeed follow his fellow countryman to Old Trafford next summer.

