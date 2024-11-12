Ruben Amorim will begin his reign as Manchester United head coach this week and he has a lot on his plate as he arrives at Old Trafford.

Amorim is taking over a side that are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League after a woeful start to the new campaign led to Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

The 39-year-old is currently waiting for a work permit but will be at Carrington during the international break ahead of his first game in the dug-out against Ipswich Town.

Here, we take a look at the in-tray for United’s new head coach…

Implement a clear style of play

One of the biggest criticisms of Ten Hag was that he was unable to implement a distinct style of play during his two-and-a-half years in charge.

“I think the lack of identity or style has been a real mystery for the last two and a half seasons,” former United captain Gary Neville said.

“Even though the recruitment has been awful at times, I do believe there’s a group of players there that can play a lot better than they are, if you put an identity into them.”

Amorim used a 3-4-3 formation at Sporting CP and his side were characterised by a possession-based style and an aggressive pressing system.

He will now look to implement a clear and consistent playing style at Old Trafford and United technical director Jason Wilcox will then ensure that the same philosophy runs throughout the club.

Improve their finishing

United’s struggles in front of goal have been well-documented and they scored just 57 goals in 38 Premier League games in the 2023/24 season.

They have netted just 12 goals in 11 league games in 2024/25 and only Southampton, Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer than them.

United’s xG (expected goals) in the Premier League is 17.4 and they also have missed 26 big chances – more than any other side in the division.

Alejandro Garnacho is the club’s top goalscorer in the Premier League in 2024/25 with three goals and their two senior strikers – Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – have just two league goals between them.

In comparison, Sporting CP have scored 39 goals in 11 Primeira Liga matches this season and nine in their four Champions League games, including four against Manchester City.

While Amorim won’t be able to bring Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford until 2025, he needs to find a way to improve United’s output in the final third.

Rasmus Hojlund is finally starting to tick at Man Utd

Solidify the defence

Alongside their poor finishing, United also had a poor defensive record under Ten Hag and they allowed opposing teams to have far too many chances.

The Red Devils conceded 82 goals across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, their most in a single season since 1970/71.

While Sporting CP played a lot of front-foot football under Amorim, the manager is a big fan of Jose Mourinho and they share similar philosophies.

“I identify more with the other side, more thinking about how I am going to beat the opponent and how I am going to try to make sure they do not score goals,” Amorim said.

Sporting CP have conceded just five goals in 11 Primieira Liga games this season and have also kept seven clean sheets in the top flight.

The manager has hinted he will implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at United and a back three could provide the side with more defensive organisation.

Fix the fitness issues

Fitness issues have contributed to United’s lack of consistency and Ten Hag had to contend with around 50 individual cases of injury during the 2023/24 campaign.

“Any manager can always do something better, but I am two years here and I had only one time the full group of players, and you cannot progress a team with so many injuries,” he said. “It is like swimming with your hands behind your back.”

Their injury issues haven’t really eased in 2024/25 and Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer were all missing in the 3-0 win over Leicester City.

According to reports, United players privately questioned the intensity of some of Ten Hag’s training sessions and felt more individually tailored programmes were required.

Amorim will have to get to the bottom of the issue and a new approach to the training methods may help ease their injury woes.

Mason Mount of Manchester United

Help the underperforming players

United will have limited funds to spend in the January transfer window so Amorim will have to make the best out of the players he already has at the club.

A lot of United players produced underwhelming performances under Ten Hag but a change of manager could help them rediscover their best form.

Marcus Rashford has registered just 12 goals in all competitions since the start of the 2023/24 season and has looked devoid of confidence.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the England international believes Amorim can help turn his poor form around.

The 39-year-old is said to be an excellent communicator and his man-management skills set him apart from other top managers.

Alongside Rashford, the likes of Mason Mount, Casemiro, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee will also be hoping that Amorim can bring the best out of them.

Make Old Trafford a fortress

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently weighing up whether to redevelop Old Trafford or build a brand-new stadium.

But for the time being, United need to ensure that their home stadium becomes a fortress again as too many visiting teams have enjoyed their trips to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag took charge of 64 games at Old Trafford in all competitions, winning 43, drawing eight and losing 13. He had a 67.1 per cent win rate and a 20.3 per cent loss rate at the stadium.

Their nine home defeats in the 2023/24 season was their highest in a single season since recording the same number of losses in 1973/74.

United have now lost more Premier League home games since Sir Alex Ferguson retired (39) than they did during his last 21 seasons in charge of the club (34).

In comparison, Amorim had a brilliant record at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and Sporting CP have lost three just home games in all competitions in the last two years.

The 39-year-old manager will need to have a similar record at Old Trafford if he is going to return the club to its former glories.

Change the mood

Sporting CP reached its lowest point in May 2018 when masked ultras broke into the training ground to attack players and staff members with sticks and belts.

Amorim took over in March 2020 and his charismatic personality and his ability to connect with the fans helped unify the club after years of instability.

“I think he wins a lot with his communication,” coach Vasco Seabra told Sky Sports. “It is really, really good. His message is clear and it is easy to understand.

“The players connect with him easily. Even on the outside, for the reporters and the public, it is really simple and really concrete.”

While the mood around Old Trafford isn’t as toxic as it was at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, United fans have become disillusioned after more than a decade without a Premier League title.

After getting a hero’s farewell at Sporting CP, Amorim will now look to energise the United crowd and restore their belief in the side.

