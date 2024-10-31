Romano, Brailsford make huge Ruben Amorim announcements; boss ‘can’t wait’ to join Man Utd

Manchester United are on the verge of announcing Ruben Amorim as their new manager following key updates from Fabrizio Romano and Sir Dave Brailsford, while the coach’s feelings on moving to Old Trafford have also emerged.

According to Romano, Amorim ‘can be considered the new Man Utd manager’. His contract will be ‘signed this week’ ahead of him joining during the November international break, which is planned to start on November 11.

That means Amorim’s first game in charge of United will be the Premier League trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday November 24.

Romano adds that the current Sporting CP boss will pen a contract with United until June 2027.

United have activated his €10m release clause, but the swoop will cost €11m in total (£9.2m / $12m). This is because Sporting wanted compensation for their backroom staff and to waive Amorim’s 30-day notice period.

Plus, Brailsford – the United chief and INEOS’ head of sport – has been filmed telling fans outside Old Trafford that the deal for Amorim is ‘done’.

The Portuguese press claim Amorim ‘can’t wait to travel’ to England and head up a new project at United.

Sporting, in contrast, are sad to see the tactician leave after he guided them to a number of trophies including two league titles. Sporting understand Amorim’s desire to test himself at a higher level but had hoped that would stay for at least another season.

While Amorim is preparing to take an exciting next step in his managerial career, reports in the Netherlands state that Erik ten Hag is ‘completely devastated’ and ‘ruined’ following his sacking by United.

Man Utd strike Amorim agreement

Romano’s update comes after it emerged earlier on Thursday that a ‘total agreement’ had been reached for Amorim and two of his coaches – Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido – to join.

While Amorim ‘can’t wait’ to link up with United, Sporting’s top stars are picking up the pieces.

It has been claimed that the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Morten Hjulmand confronted Amorim after he told them he would be moving on. The main reason they stayed at Sporting over the summer was to continue shining under Amorim’s guidance.

United are already being linked with some sensational signings under Amorim, including Alphonso Davies, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga.

But TEAMtalk can reveal some of the more realistic additions the 39-year-old wants to make, with his former club Sporting one favoured hunting ground.

Man Utd news: Sporting trio eyed, Phelan advice

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves are three of Sporting’s biggest stars that Amorim would like to reunite with at United.

Centre-back Inacio is also wanted by Liverpool, setting up a huge battle for his services.

Edwards, meanwhile, came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy. Spurs have a buy-back clause for the winger, though it remains to be seen whether they will activate it.

Former United assistant manager Mike Phelan has suggested that by demonstrating a unique style of play right from the start, Amorim can quickly endear himself to the club’s fans.

“We will find all the positives if you’re successful, usually, wherever they are but the Premier League is a monster,” he said.

“It is a completely different environment and a lot of managers have found that difficult. Even the best managers have found it difficult and hard to operate in that arena.”

When asked about Amorim’s priorities at United, Phelan added: “The group of players that he’s got and he’s inheriting, that’s an important thing. He’s got to do his homework on them, he knows that results haven’t been great.

“But, I also think for Manchester United and a coach’s point of view, he has to create some sort of performance, an identity on the football field. Who are they? What are they going to be under this coach?

“That has to be a relatively immediate effect – it has to show itself quickly because that’s what he’ll get judged on pretty early. Then he can build from there, if he’s got some money left of course.”

