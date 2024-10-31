Man Utd reach ‘total agreement’ for Amorim and coaches as stunning double Real Madrid raid tipped

Ruben Amorim is closing in on the Man Utd job

Manchester United have surged towards the appointment of Ruben Amorim by striking a ‘total agreement’ for the Sporting CP boss and two of his assistants, while a sensational report has claimed two of his first targets could be Real Madrid players.

As per Foot Mercato, Man Utd have forged a deal with Sporting for Amorim plus coaches Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido. The Red Devils had already agreed to pay Amorim’s €10million (£8.4m / $10.9m) exit clause to release him from his contract, but Sporting want extra compensation for Fernandes and Candido.

Foot Mercato state United have now resolved this issue, though it is unclear exactly how much more they have had to pay.

Another hurdle United have had to overcome is Amorim’s 30-day notice period at Sporting. A separate update from talkSPORT claims the 39-year-old will arrive at Old Trafford following Sporting’s Primeira Liga clash against Braga on Sunday November 10.

This suggests United have also paid extra money for Sporting to waive his full notice period. Although, United have seemingly been unable to get the tactician to join ready for the huge Premier League clash against Chelsea this Sunday.

An ambitious report from Fichajes, meanwhile, claims United could look to bolster Amorim’s squad with a massive swoop on Real Madrid.

Winger Rodrygo and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are the two players in question. United have been interested in the pair before and it is suggested they could step up their plans to sign them in 2025.

However, it is hard to see United paying the astronomical sums needed to convince Madrid to sell Rodrygo and Camavinga, especially when they are already close to their profit and sustainability limit.

More likely Man Utd transfers named

With United unlikely to be able to sign Rodrygo and Camavinga, TEAMtalk can reveal the top Sporting players Amorim would like to follow him to England.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side could enter a battle with Liverpool as Amorim wants to reunite with left-sided centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Exciting wingers Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves are the two other players firmly on Amorim’s radar.

United have been linked with Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres too but it will be tough to beat the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to him, especially after the striker reportedly questioned Amorim’s decision to leave.

Sources have also informed TEAMtalk of the United players Amorim is not so keen on, setting up their potential departures.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Antony and Casemiro are all at risk of dropping down the pecking order and subsequently being sold. That is despite Casemiro’s brace during the League Cup thrashing of Leicester City on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, United reportedly decided to go all out for Amorim after being rejected by Xavi.

United recently held talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi amid uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future.

But the legendary former midfielder ‘refused’ to join, which saw United swerve and pursue Amorim instead.

It has previously been suggested that Xavi’s family are not looking to move to England, which may have played a role in his decision.

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday and is now weighing up whether to take a break from management or look for an immediate return.

It has been suggested Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Dutchman and are keeping tabs on his situation following his United sacking.

Ten Hag is viewed as a ‘good fit’ for Dortmund amid slight pressure on their current manager Nuri Sahin, as BVB sit seventh in the Bundesliga.

