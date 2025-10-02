Sources have revealed that Ruben Amorim will not be sacked before Manchester United’s clash against Sunderland this weekend – but a bad result could have serious repercussions for his future, while ‘deep concerns’ from internal figures at the club will likely force a change – though not to the 3-4-2-1 formation as some are calling for.

The Red Devils have seemingly hit a new nadir under the Portuguese coach, who has failed to inspire Manchester United back to their former glories since taking charge at the club 11 months ago. Currently 14th in the Premier League table, with just two wins from their six games played so far, the club has arguably gone backwards since the 40-year-old succeeded Erik ten Hag in the hotseat.

The stats don’t lie either and Amorim is currently presiding over the worst record by any permanent Manchester United manager since World War II.

And with his players struggling to adapt to the 3-4-2-1 formation Amorim insists on playing, it is little wonder the heat has been rapidly turned up over his tenure and with speculation mounting that he soon faces the sack.

Despite those claims, the INEOS chiefs who hired him – namely director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada – are desperate for Amorim to succeed, and the noises coming out of Old Trafford suggest he will be given more time to turn results around and with judgement ideally held off until the season’s end.

In the meantime, a strong report on Wednesday suggested Amorim has been asked to change formation to either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 to help get the best out of his players.

And while that Amorim is reported to have choked on that suggestion and will remain staunchly committed to his 3-4-2-1, his wife has given an insight into the sleepless nights the manager has been facing.

In light of all that, sources have explained to TEAMtalk that while Amorim WON’T be sacked before the Sunderland game, a poor result could have serious consequences, while a change to his personnel, if not the system, can be expected…

READ MORE

🔴⚫ 18 Man Utd players whose values have dramatically dropped since Amorim took charge

🔴⚫ Three reasons why Amorim has to be sacked by Man Utd after Brentford defeat

Changes are coming for Man Utd and Amorim – sources

Indeed, sources can confirm Amorim has held talks with the United hierarchy this week to discuss their disappointing start to the season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe present, the message from the club is that an improvement is soon expected – especially in light of the vast £200m-plus sums that were spent this summer.

Furthermore, a possible change of formation, or a tinkering to that system, was discussed.

And while Amorim has stuck by his guns and is highly unlikely to abandon his policies, there could be some changes to his line-up as he bids to strike on the winning formula.

Furthermore, the manager will not be axed before the clash against the Black Cats at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Explaining what went down, journalist Dean Jones explained to TEAMtalk: “There is no way he can go into the Sunderland game and just play the same old tape yet again. I have spoken to connections close to the club and there seems to be an expectation that this time, something does change. Realistically, it probably will not be the system.

“It is not just that he is clearly very fixed to it, but to suddenly try a new tactical format would take a lot of work on the training field, and one thing about Amorim is that he hates feeling like he can not predict how his players are going to perform.

“Because they have worked so tirelessly on his formation, he will probably roll it out again – but one thing he can do this time is change the personnel. This is the area that people seem to feel is most likely to change.

“Amorim knows that there is deep concern here – not just from fans but from internal figures. And as such, it is likely we see him make at least one change to the starting line-up that is significant enough that symbolises him taking responsibility and attempting to address the flaws in the side.

“It’s a huge game for him! And it really could lead to a big decision over his future if it goes badly. So let’s see whether he is brave enough to make a bold call or two. I get the feeling he might finally do it – maybe in goal or midfield…or both.”

Rangnick names Amorim’s replacement; Southgate decision made by Man Utd

Meanwhile, former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has seemingly delivered a ringing endorsement of who the Red Devils could replace the struggling Amorim with.

The Austrian had a less-than-impressive spell in charge of United between the reigns of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ten Hag, and while he struggled to get a tune from his players, he was quick to warn of the struggles that were coming and he remains one of the more respected voices in world football.

Elsewhere, Fraser Fletcher has reported that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola would love to manage United if the chance comes up, with the Spaniard ‘ready’ to leave the Vitality Stadium for Old Trafford.

The Spaniard also has admirers back in LaLiga with his contract with the Cherries due to expire next summer.

One route open to United, it would seem, would be to sack Amorim and appoint Gareth Southgate. And while the former England boss has one big admirer in the Red Devils’ boardroom, sources can explain why the move looks highly unlikely.

VOTE: Is Ruben Amorim any better than Erik ten Hag?