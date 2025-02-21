A furious Ruben Amorim is reported to have given his Manchester United squad a thorough dressing down and has made clear that whoever is leaking team news to the media needs to stop immediately, while a separate report has expressed concerns the Portuguese could walk out of Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League – a distant 15 points adrift of the Champions League places and just an alarming 12 points clear of the relegation zone. And having managed just a paltry nine wins in 21 games since succeeding Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United hotseat, speculation over Amorim’s future has already begun to gather pace.

Indeed, his win percentage record of just 42.86% stands more than 10% lower than United’s last two managers, with Ten Hag (54.69) and Solskjaer (54.17) faring considerably better than Amorim.

And with the Daily Mail revealing that a series of senior United players have voiced doubts over the manager’s tactics and his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, Stan Collymore claims there is a possibility that Amorim could bail out of Old Trafford, having learned the job is far bigger than he ever probably anticipated when first arriving from Sporting Lisbon.

“For Man United, they’ve got the right man, but instead of sacking him, it might be a case of him having had enough and going back to Portugal,” wrote Collymore in his column for CaughtOffside.

“Jose Mourinho was vocal about what’s wrong at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag said it. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it. Every single Man United manager over the last seven or eight years has said it and they were all right. And that’s the worry.

“I don’t worry about Man United moving on from Ruben Amorim, but my worry is that Ruben Amorim will move on from Man United.”

Despite those fears, there does not appear to be any immediate indication that Amorim intends to walk out and it is understood that publicly and privately he remains determined to turn their fortunes around.

And the 40-year-old’s immediate concerns lie with silencing the mole within their Carrington training complex who has continued to leak their team news on a frequent basis over recent times, with Man Utd’s team sheet appearing in the media before their 2-1 win over Man City on December 15.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, United have reportedly made strong moves to try and silence the mole, which is feared has given their opponents an unfair advantage and has added to the disharmony that exists within the club.

The source of the leaked starting lineups told the paper: “Ruben Amorim lost his [four-letter swear word] so I have to lie low for a bit.”

Amorim safe for now – but can he find the Man Utd leak?

The issue of leaked teamsheets precedes Amorim’s time at Old Trafford, with both David Moyes and Jose Mourinho trying to clamp down on the issue.

In an attempt to try and flush out the mole, it’s suggested the club may look to issue false team sheets to individuals to try and ascertain exactly who is giving up the information.

It’s not the first time, either, that the issue of leaked team sheets at Carrington has caused an issue in the media. And per a previous story from the Daily Mirror, both Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho were left furious after being accused of leaking team sheets prior to the Christmas.

Both players have since been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, with Garnacho the closest of those to leaving having been targeted by both Chelsea and Napoli over the January transfer window, only for neither side to match their valuation.

In the meantime, the fact that the leaking of United’s teamsheets has been ended is at least a positive sign and a step in the right direction for Amorim.

And despite his struggles for results, it’s understood that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS board remain committed to their new manager and believe he is the right man to turn their fortunes around and with claims he could quit the club being treated with a pinch of salt.

