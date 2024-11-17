Fabrizio Romano has named two Manchester United stars Ruben Amorim believes are perfect for the direction the club is heading, while a new contract is on the horizon for one.

Amorim worked wonders at Sporting CP, guiding the club to two Primeira Liga titles while vastly improving the players under his command.

Man Utd will hope the 39-year-old can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford and per Fabrizio Romano, two players he’ll build around are teenage pair Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo.

“Kobbie Mainoo is a crucial player for Manchester United owners, directors, and for Manchester United staff, “said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Ruben Amorim loves these kind of players. Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro… these sort of players are exactly the direction he wants to take for Man Utd’s future.

“So the new contract of Mainoo is going to be an important topic in the next few weeks and months. Man Utd are still working on it.

“We are not yet at the final stages but the conversation remains ongoing and the conversation remains positive on both player and club sides.”

Romano concluded by stating Mainoo’s new contract will become a hot topic at Old Trafford “after the international break.”

Amorim believes Yoro is ‘generational talent’

Mainoo’s existing contract runs until 2027 and his upcoming new deal will come with a handy pay rise attached.

Yoro, meanwhile, could be the biggest beneficiary of Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

The United boss is expected to immediately adopt his customary back three and Yoro appears in line to feature on the right side of that trio. Matthijs De Ligt would play in the middle, with Lisandro Martinez on the left.

Taking to X earlier this week, Romano revealed Amorim believes Yoro is a ‘generational talent.’

“Ruben Amorim and his staff consider Leny Yoro one of the most interesting players to develop for Man United’s long term project,” wrote Romano.

“He’s considered a generational talent by the club and Amorim with his staff fully agree on that. Yoro’s full recovery is also at final stages.”

The recovery referenced relates to Yoro closing in on a return to full fitness after fracturing his metatarsal in pre-season. The injury and subsequent recovery has prevented Yoro from making his competitive debut for the club, though that moment could now arrive after the international break.

Man Utd’s first match back is an away trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, November 24.

Latest Man Utd news – Zirkzee, Maguire

Elsewhere, Calciomercato state Joshua Zirkzee is ‘open’ to leaving Man Utd amid links to Juventus. The Serie A giant are sizing up the Dutch striker for a loan deal that contains an obligation to buy, per the report.

In other news, Amorim has confirmed his coaching staff at Old Trafford, with Carlos Fernandes, Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital and former Liverpool and Arsenal man Paulo Barreira all joining from Sporting.

Finally, Corriere dello Sport claim Zirkzee isn’t the only United player in Juventus’ sights.

Centre-back Harry Maguire is also on their radar ahead of the January window after defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal suffered long-term injuries.

Kobbie Mainoo: A Man Utd timeline

Age 6 – A young Mainoo is spotted by Manchester United scouts.

Age 7 – Man Utd sign Mainoo to develop in their youth system.

Age 9 – Mainoo officially joins the Manchester United Academy.

Age 17 – After winning the FA Youth Cup with Man Utd’s under-18s, Mainoo signs his first professional contract with the club and begins training with the first team by October 2022, before making his senior debut in a Carabao Cup match in January 2023 and his first Premier League appearance a month later.

Age 18 – Mainoo travels with the Man Utd squad on their pre-season US tour and ultimately makes his first Premier League start in November 2023, a few days before his Champions League debut. Erik ten Hag begins selecting Mainoo more regularly and the midfielder scores his first goals in the FA Cup and Premier League within a few days of each other over the winter months. Gareth Southgate gives Mainoo his senior England debut in March 2024.

Age 19 – Mainoo scores in the FA Cup final to help Man Utd beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. Over the summer, he represents England at Euro 2024, working his way into the starting line-up, including for the final – which England lost to Spain.