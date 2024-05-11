Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has made a joke about moving to England and replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager after talks with Liverpool and West Ham United fell through.

Amorim has masterminded two league-winning campaigns at Sporting since taking charge of the club in March 2020. Sporting’s vast improvement under Amorim has led to speculation he might arrive in the Premier League and emulate Portuguese predecessor Jose Mourinho.

After Xabi Alonso rejected the opportunity to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Liverpool entered preliminary discussions with Amorim. But Liverpool’s interest was never as advanced as first thought, and the Reds eventually offered a contract to Arne Slot of Feyenoord instead.

Amorim then travelled to London to hold talks with West Ham. But the two parties were some way apart in their expectations and the 39-year-old subsequently returned to Portugal without an agreement.

Amorim has had to apologise to the Sporting fans and his players for negotiating with other clubs. After all, he would have been fuming if some of his players had done the same.

Amorim has since been named as a candidate to take over at Man Utd amid growing rumours Ten Hag will be sacked. Amorim is in the mix for the job alongside Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel.

Ahead of Sporting’s Primeira Liga trip to Estoril Praia, Amorim was asked about his future and a potential move to Man Utd, with West Ham turning their attention to Julen Lopetegui.

“The same as always. We can’t control what happens in the future, but I’m very focused on Sporting, on the job. The mistakes I’ve made in the past I won’t make in the future,” he said.

Man Utd latest: Manager target discusses future

“You don’t even know if you’ll continue in your jobs, if you might get an offer. My focus is on Sporting and we’re preparing for next season.

“It’s rumours. The quality of the team and the players also helps. I certainly won’t be catching another plane to England (laughs). I’m Sporting’s coach and I don’t focus on rumours.”

Despite Amorim being linked with Man Utd, Southgate is understood to be higher up Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s wish list for the manager’s job.

